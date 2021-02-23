UK Folding Bikes Market Structure | By Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Industry Report 2027

Folding Bikes Market is valued at USD 508.36 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 899.87 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period

The Folding Bikes Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Folding Bikes market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Folding Bikes Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Growing health issues amongst users coupled with increase the requirement of folding bicycle due to obesity or overweight is propelling the growth of the global folding bikes market.

The folding bikes are usually compact and can be working as a transportation mode in an educational and industrial sector. Folding bikes have easy functionality to transport on public transportation systems. Folding bikes can be useful to bring anywhere makes it easier for health buffs to balance going to work and getting enough exercise. Folding bikes offered features to provide convenient carriage of bicycles up the stairs, potential prevention of theft and minimum storage space makes the popularity of folding cycles in urban commute. Folding bikes have end use application in sports, fitness and commercial.

Folding bikes market report is segmented on the basis of product, size, application, distribution channel and by regional & country level. Based upon product, folding bikes is classified into conventional and electric. Based upon size, folding bikes market is classified into 20”, 24”, 26” and others. Based upon application, folding bikes market is classified into sports, fitness and commercial. Based upon distribution channel, folding bikes market is classified into online and offline.

The regions covered in this folding bikes market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of folding bikes is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Folding Bikes Market Reports-

Folding bikes market report covers prominent players are DAHON North America, Inc., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Cyclecentric Ltd., Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Decathlon S.A., Dawes Cycles Limited, Montague Corporation, Citizen Bike Inc., Mobility Holdings, Ltd., Hummingbird Bike Company, Ltd., and Biketec AG, among others.

Hummingbird has launched the World’s Lightest Electric Folding Bike

News: Jul 12, 2018 – British bicycle manufacturer, Hummingbird Bike has launched electric foldable bike with the weight of 10.3 kg and made with 160 watt lithium battery and top speed of 25kmph and a travel range of 30+ km on a single charge. The Hummingbird Electric is powered by a brushless 250 W motor and has the highest power to weight ratio on the market.

Folding Bikes Market Dynamics –

Growing health issues amongst users along with increasing requirement for folding bicycle due to obesity or overweight health issues is propelling the growth of the global folding bikes market. According to WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight and over 650 million were obese in 2016. Most of the world’s populations live in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. Moreover, consumer awareness relating to environmental pollution, personal health, fitness, growing population and urbanization, growing sports events, increasing disposable incomes in developing economies, these factors will increases the folding bikes market growth in forecast period. According to the Our World in Data, more than 4 billion people live in urban areas across the globe. In fact, a customer prefers convenience of online shopping and doorstep delivery of foldable bikes will further boost market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, offline distribution channel has biggest demand where users can select their tailored colors and designs and huge number of users selects to buy from offline channel due to the accessibility of test drive options. Thus, availability of different branded goods in domestic supermarkets or other shops will fuel the requirement for offline channel of folding bikes market in the forcaste peried. However, increasing prices of foldable bikes and high cost with limited resources of raw materials will hamper the development of folding bikes market. However, Advance technology in folding bikes and innovations in raw material are expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of folding bikes market.

Key Benefits for Folding Bikes Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Folding Bikes Market Segmentation –

By Product:

Conventional

Electric

By Size:

20”

24”

26”

Others

By Application:

Sports

Fitness

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Folding Bikes Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the folding bikes market with the highest share followed by Europe due to rising awareness among the people about advanced development in bikes, growing concern for heath issue like obesity and overweight, rapid economic recovery, growth in population & urbanization and increase in government efforts to support on the usage of environment friendly vehicles. These factors are expected to contribute to the regional growth in the forecast period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in 5 school-age children and young people aged 6 to 19 years in the United States has obesity. According to the Our World in Data, UN estimates report that 54 % of people in the world lived in urban areas in 2016 and United Nation will projected that 68 % of the world’s population live in urban areas by 2050.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to increasing popularity of sports events in emerging countries, such as China and India. Further, increasing disposable incomes of middle-class families and growing concern relating health fitness in Asia Pacific is boosting the demand of foldable bikes for exercise. Thus, these factors are expected to contribute to the regional growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, Growing housing prices in populated cities due to rapid urbanization and minimum storage space prefer to buy compact product will fueling the folding bikes market in forcaste period.

By Regional & Country Analysis:-

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Folding Bike Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Folding Bike Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Folding Bike Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Folding Bike Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Folding Bike Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Folding Bike Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Folding Bike Market

3.1.1 Global Folding Bike market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Folding Bike Market: By Product Type

5.1 Global Folding Bike Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

5.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Retro,2015-2025

5.4 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.4 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), 2015-2025

5.5 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Share (%), By Product Type, 2015 – 2025

5.6 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 Global Folding Bike Market: By Product Type

6.1 Global Folding Bike Market Share (%), By Product Type, 2018

6.2 Global Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Type, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 7 North America Folding Bike Market Analysis

7.1 North America Market Snapshot

7.1.1 North America Folding Bike Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 North America Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 North America Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.5 North America Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

7.1.6 North America Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type , 2015-2025

Chapter 8 Europe Folding Bike Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Europe Folding Bike Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2 Europe Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

8.1.3 Europe Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

8.1.5 Europe Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

8.1.6 Europe Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Folding Bike Market Analysis

9.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Folding Bike Market Revenue and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, by Country, 2015 – 2025

9.1.3 Asia Pacific Folding Bike Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

9.1.5 Asia Pacific Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Product Type, 2015-2025

9.1.6 Asia Pacific Folding Bike Revenue (USD Billion) Overview, By Type, 2015-2025 Continued……

