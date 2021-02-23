UK Bike Lock Market Research Report: Analysis by SWOT, Capacity, Production and Value Future Forecast To 2027

The latest report pertaining to ‘Bike Lock Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Bike Lock Market 2019-2025

The forecast period 2019-2025 is expected to show significant growth in global bike lock market. There will be a significant sales and utilisation of Bike Lock product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

Biking has undergone a renaissance over the past five years. Facts show that number of bike users has increased and the number is expected to grow in future. This augmented growth is resulting into increasing demand for bike lock around the world. The bike lock market is expected to grow in future owing to rising safety concerns of riders. U-locks and cable locks currently make up the majority of the market. The lightweight and specialty designs of bike lock introduced to the market present lucrative opportunities in future.

The current market for student bike riders is dominated mainly by four categories including u-locks, cable locks, chain locks and specialty locks. Since the specialty locks rarely target college riders, the majority of students use either u-locks for maximum security or cable locks for slightly more convenience at the cost of security. There is no option that satisfies both desires for bike security.

Our report studies global Bike Lock market and covers historical and forecast data for construction, material, cable thickness, end user, regional and country level.

Top Players Like,

Kryptonite

ABUS

OnGuard

Blackburn

Master Lock

TiGr

Pitlock

Spybike

Hiplok

LATTIS

Raleigh

Oxford HD

American Lock

JINDIAN

TONYON

TOPDOG

GIANT

ROCKBROS

INBIKE

MIWA

Goal

NHN

Nitto

PLUS

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the bike lock industry.

Market segmentation,

By Construction,

U-locks

Chain Locks

Folding Locks

Cable Locks

Based upon construction segment, U-locks and cable locks currently make up the majority of the market. in the 2016. The chain segment is likely to register a CAGR of around 6.6% during the forecast period.

By Material,

Stainless Steel

Copper

Aluminium

Others

Based upon material segment, stainless steel segment has registered maximum to CAGR during the period of 2017?2024.

By Cable Thickness,

Under 10 mm

10 to 11.9 mm

12 to 12.9 mm

13 to 13.9 mm

14 mm & Above

Based upon cable thickness segment, 10 to 11.9 mm segment is has registered maximum to CAGR of around during the period of 2017?2024.

By Region

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Bike Lock market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The Strong Growth of Bike Lock Market

Trends Toward Bike Lock Market

Factor Affecting Bike Lock Market

Table of Content

1.Chapter – Report Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

USP’s of Report

Report Description

2.Chapter – Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity



3.Chapter – Executive Summary

Global Bike Lock market, 2014 – 2022, (USD Million)

Bike Lock: Market snapshot

4.Chapter – Bike Lock Market: Market Analysis

Bike Lock: Market Dynamics

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market attractiveness analysis by Construction segment

Market attractiveness analysis by Material segment

Market attractiveness analysis by Cable Thickness segment

Market attractiveness analysis by End User segment

Market attractiveness analysis by Regional segment

5.Chapter – Global Bike Lock Market: Global Summary

Global Bike Lock Market Production (Units) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Consumption (Units) and Growth (%) Rate, 2014- 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%) by Region, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%) by Manufacturer, 2017

Recent Developments

6.Chapter – Global Bike Lock Market: By Construction

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Construction, 2014

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Construction, 2017

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Construction, 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Construction, 2017 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue (USD Million), by Construction, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Production (Units), by Construction, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Consumption (Units), Construction, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Price (USD/Units), by Construction, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Construction, 2014 – 2024

7.Chapter – Global Bike Lock Market: By Material

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Material, 2014

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Material, 2017

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Material, 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Material, 2017 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue (USD Million), by Material, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Production (Units), by Material, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Consumption (Units), Material, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Price (USD/Units), by Material, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Material, 2014 – 2024

8.Chapter – Global Bike Lock Market: By Cable Thickness

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Cable Thickness, 2014

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Cable Thickness, 2017

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Cable Thickness, 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Share (%), by Cable Thickness, 2017 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue (USD Million), by Cable Thickness, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Production (Units), by Cable Thickness, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Consumption (Units), Cable Thickness, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Price (USD/Units), by Cable Thickness, 2014 – 2024

Global Bike Lock Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Cable Thickness, 2014 – 2024

Continued……

