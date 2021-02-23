Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Current Trends Swot Analysis Strategies Industry Challenges Business Overview and Forecast Research Study Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

The recently released report by Data bridge Market Research titled as Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027 is a detailed analogy that gives the reader an insight into the intricacies of the various elements like the growth rate, and impact of the socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. A comprehensive Tumor Lysis Syndrome report gives an in-depth study of these numerous components about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the research analysts studied and analyzed the report to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2021-2027 for the market.

Top Manufacturers of Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market:

Sanofi

The Menarini Group

Merck KGaA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc

AstraZeneca

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Pfizer Inc

Lonza

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Segment Analysis:

By Pathophysiology (Hyperuricemia, Acute Kidney Injury and Others)

By Causative Therapy (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Biological Therapy and Others)

By Diagnosis (Blood Urea Nitrogen Test, Creatinine Test, Serum Electrolytes Test and Others)

By Medication (Allopurinol, Rasburicase, Febuxostat and Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others)

By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)

Tumor lysis syndrome is a disturbed metabolic condition that occurs when a large number of neoplastic cells are killed rapidly and release there metabolic byproducts into the circulatory system. This condition mostly occurs in individuals undergoing initial chemotherapy procedures for leukemia's, lymphomas and other types of cancers. Tumor lysis syndrome does damage to various organs such as kidneys, heart, and liver.

Tumor lysis syndrome is a disturbed metabolic condition that occurs when a large number of neoplastic cells are killed rapidly and release there metabolic byproducts into the circulatory system. This condition mostly occurs in individuals undergoing initial chemotherapy procedures for leukemia’s, lymphomas and other types of cancers. Tumor lysis syndrome does damage to various organs such as kidneys, heart, and liver.

The prevalence of tumor lysis syndrome developed in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphomas accounts for 42% and an estimated of 70% cases of tumor lysis syndrome are evidenced in patients receiving induction chemotherapies for leukemia.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of TLS in individuals that are introduced to initial procedures of chemotherapies is a major driver for the market growth

Development of new therapies and treatment options for tumor lysis syndrome is expected to drive the market growth

Improvement in healthcare expenditure of many developed and developing countries will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Favorable reimbursement policies governmental support in research and development for therapies of the disease will propel the growth of global market

Market Restraints

High cost therapies are expected to hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness about the disease, its complications and treatment options in general population will hinder the market growth

Side effects related to tumor lysis syndrome therapy is another factor restricting this market growth

Competitive Landscape and Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Share Analysis:

Global tumor lysis syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tumor lysis syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tumor lysis syndrome market are Sanofi, The Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc., Lonza, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc, Genentech, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Sanofi received marketing approval from the U. S. FDA for Elitek (rasburicase), a recombinant urate oxidase enzyme used for initial management of plasma uric acid in patients that are expected to have tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) as a result of receiving different anti-cancer therapies. This approval will provide open gates for marketing of elitek, to Sanofi in the market

In June 2015, The Menarini Group received expanded indication approval in Europe for Adenuric (febuxostat), a novel drug used for treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout associated with intermediate to high risk of tumor lysis syndrome resulting from various chemotherapies. This indication provides adenuric (febuxostat) a clinical significance as compared to other existing drugs

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

