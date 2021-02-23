TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market: Increasing Demand for Lighter Automotive Vehicles and Demand for Packaging Tapes from End-user Industries at Global Level

A pressure sensitive tape is a strip of paper or plastic with adhesive applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. These tapes can have several kinds of pressure-sensitive adhesives applied on them, and they can be easily put on any surface by applying pressure either manually or mechanically

A pressure sensitive tape comprises a backing material or carrier often coated with adhesive or a release liner. These are manufactured by coating technologies such as solvents, hot melt, and dispersion-based. Adhesive tapes are widely used for labelling, packaging, sealing, stationery, electric insulation, and general-purpose applications. In the automotive industry, adhesive tapes are used for joining interior parts, roof and glass bonding. The product is extensively used in the construction industry for ceramic tiles, concrete, floorings, panels, and roofing

Pressure sensitive tapes are extensively used in numerous automotive applications such as wire harnessing, electric insulation, automotive body repairs, masking, and surface protection

Increasing use of pressure sensitive tapes in automotive interior parts to provide better resistance and excellent adhesion ability is likely to propel the pressure sensitive tapes market during the forecast period

Furthermore, increase in global trade relation followed by rise in adoption of online retailing has fuelled the demand for packaging segment, which in turn expected to propel the demand for pressure sensitive tapes during the forecast period

Carton Sealing Tapes and Polypropylene-based Pressure Sensitive Tapes Continued To Be Dominant Segments

On the basis of product type the global pressure sensitive tapes market is bifurcated into carton sealing tapes, masking tape, double sided tape and specialty tape

Among them, carton sealing tape held the leading share of more than 60% in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2027. It is likely remain dominant product type during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. Increase in adoption of online retailing is the major factor that drives the demand for carton sealing tape

Automotive is Expected to Continue to Be Major End-user Industry for Pressure Sensitive Tapes

In terms of end-use industry, the pressure sensitive tape has been bifurcated into food & beverage, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive and healthcare

Automotive segment dominated the global pressure sensitive tapes market in 2018 . The use of these tapes in motor vehicle assembly, auto components, interior designs, and roof sealing applications is likely to propel the demand for the same.

. The use of these tapes in motor vehicle assembly, auto components, interior designs, and roof sealing applications is likely to propel the demand for the same. However, healthcare is expected to be highly lucrative end-use segment during the forecast period. The health care segment with skin friendly, wound care, and surgical tapes exhibits another lucrative market for pressure sensitive tape specially in the emerging markets of India, Brazil, and Indonesia

Increasing demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes from end-use industries Makes Asia Pacific Leader

In terms of geography, the pressure sensitive tapes market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the leading market share of more than 40% in 2018. It is likely to remain dominant region over the forecast period 2019 to 2027

in It is likely to remain dominant region over the forecast period to Asia Pacific accounts for the significant market share of the global Pressure Sensitive Tape both in terms of revenue and volume. This is due to the fact that China is the key manufacturer of pressure sensitive tape supplying to regional demand and also catering to the foreign markets of Europe and North America. Along with China, Taiwan and Indonesia also produces tapes destined for export market

Single coated tapes such as BOPP pressure sensitive tape and masking tape in light of booming packaging and automotive industry in Asia Pacific holds significant share of Pressure Sensitive Tape. The growth of masking tape is also likely to be driven by construction and automotive production in the region. Specialized tape segment such as double coated, transfer, foam and medical tapes is likely to witness appreciable gain particularly in Asia Pacific region due to increase healthcare accessibility around the world

