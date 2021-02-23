Thick Film Devices Market Global Insights, Demand, Top Manufacturers and Future Scope 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Thick Film Devices Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Thick Film Devices market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Thick Film Devices investments from 2021 till 2026.

The thick film devices market has registered a CAGR of 14.04% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 177.13 billion by 2025.

The prominent players in the Global Thick Film Devices Market :

Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Rohm Semiconductor GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd, KOA Speer Electronics Inc., AVX Corporation, Aragonesa de Componentes Pasivos SA, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– April 2020 – Panasonic Corporation introduced NEW ERJ-UP3 Series Anti-Sulfurated Thick Film Chip Resistors, Anti-Surge Type in 0603-inch case size. It is designed to be extremely durable in challenging or unclean, harsh environments. It provides anti-sulfurization characteristics that avoid an open circuit caused by a sulfide disconnection.

– February 2020 – Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced the first high power resistors on the market to be offered with its AEC-Q200 qualified thick film high power resistors. It is designed for direct mounting on a heatsink. The company’s Sfernice LPSA range of products delivers high power dissipation and pulse handling capabilities, which in turn helps the designers to reduce component counts and lower costs in automotive applications.

Key Market Trends: –

Automotive to Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Over the last two decades, the growing production of automobiles is a significant factor in driving market growth due to the high adoption of electrical and electronic devices in automotive manufacturing. In the United States, all heavy trucks must be installed with electronic logging devices (ELD) from the US Department of Transportations Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) by the end of 2019.

– These government regulations would increase the demand for thick film devices, and hence, may expand the studied market vendors growth scope further. For instance, Canada-based thick film heating element manufacturer, Datec Coating Corporation, was awarded a USD 1.3 million contract by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), a government organization that works toward improving investment scenario for several industries in Canada, for Automotive Supplier Innovation Program. In October 2018, the firm also received a significant investment by Germany-based E.G.O.- Group mainly for its manufacturing expansion.

– A new technology called thick-film-on-steel promises to yield a new class of resistors for a wide range of applications. Resistors made using the technology can operate at temperatures up to 400C and target various automotive applications. The devices are produced by combining a thick ceramic dielectric glaze with stainless steel to form a three-layer product that can be created, molded, welded, and holes to be added for mounting.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is one of the most significant regions for the thick film devices market, mainly due to government policies favoring the growth of semiconductor manufacturing. Also, the region is the largest producer of consumer electronics. Also, the Chinese government raised around USD 23-30 billion to pay for the second phase of its National IC Investment Fund. Moreover, the growth of the food processing industry in China and India is further expected to fuel the demand for the thick film devices market.

– The expansion of the semiconductor industry throughout the region and the rising adoption of MEMS among various industries are bolstering the demand for thick film devices in the region. For instance, the consumption of semiconductors is rapidly increasing in China, compared to other countries, owing to the continuing transfer of global, diverse electronic equipment to China, wherein the product is a necessary component. China is home to three of the top five largest smartphone companies worldwide, posing tremendous opportunities for the thick film device market.

– According to India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, the semiconductor component market in the country is expected to be worth USD 32.35 billion by 2025, while displaying a CAGR of 10.1% (2018-2025). The report states that the country is a lucrative destination for global R&D centers. Thus, the government’s ongoing Make in India initiative is expected to result in investments in the semiconductor industry in the country, further providing ample opportunities for the market.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

