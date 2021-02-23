Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market 2020: Global Industry Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027| Top Competitors- KURARAY CO., LTD., BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation (A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market document assimilates reliable and updated information, quantitative and qualitative assessments of industry analysts, industry experts, and key competitors across the industry value chain. Following major factors are covered in the report that includes Market Overview, Economic Impact on the Industry, Market Competition by Manufacturers, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region, Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type, Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Market Effect Factors Analysis, and Global Market Forecast. A large scale Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Industry report is truly a backbone for every business.

Market Insights

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 5,185.17 million by 2027. Increasing demand of textile among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Are:

There are major companies manufacturing thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) are KURARAY CO., LTD., BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation (A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Covestro AG, API, Taiwan PU Corporation, Statex, Novotex Italiana S.p.A., AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., Coim Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sanyo Corporation of America ( A Subsidiary of the SANYO TRADING CO., LTD.), Huntsman International LLC, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., Avient Corporation, HEXPOL AB, SONGWON, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Tosoh Corporation, and Kolon Industries, Inc. among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Scope and Segments

The thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is segmented into diisocyanate, polyols, diols and others. In 2020, diisocyanate is dominating the market due to the unique features and functional versatility of the raw material for the product.

On the basis of type, the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) market is segmented into polyester, polyether and polycaprolactone. In 2020, polyester is dominating in the type segment due to rising import in the European region is likely to positively influence as type of the thermoplastic polyurethane.

Based on regions, the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

