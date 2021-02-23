Surgical Site Infection (SSI) Market Size, Key Companies and Growth Analysis

The global surgical site infection market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2023, rising from $4.0 billion in 2017, and is predicted to advance at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Because of the growing geriatric population, introduction of minimally invasive procedures, and surging prevalence of chronic and skin diseases, the number of surgical procedures has risen significantly across the globe.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/surgical-site-infection-market/report-sample

Several products are needed for curbing surgical site infections, including wound irrigation products, antibiotic prophylaxis products, clippers, antiseptics & disinfectants, wound care supplementary products, wound care dressings, patient-warming products, surgical drapes, and surgical staff clothing. Among these, the demand for antibiotic prophylaxis was the highest in the past, as these products are utilized most commonly as preventive measures by healthcare facilities for avoiding contamination and infection during the course of a treatment. Other than this, the demand for antiseptic and disinfectant products is also projected to grow significantly in the years to come.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=surgical-site-infection-market

Hospitals made the most use of these products, which is owing to the rising number of surgical procedures and increasing number of hospitals across the globe. Geographically, North America was the largest surgical site infection market in the past because of the highly developed healthcare industry, rising awareness regarding these infections, and presence of major SSI product manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, the demand for different SSI products is also projected to rise in the Asia-Pacific region, attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products and rising geriatric population.

This study covers