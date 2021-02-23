Smart Factory Market Size, Status, Growth Analysis and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Smart Factory Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Smart Factory market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Factory investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Global Smart Factory Market was valued at USD 270.74 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 461.82 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The prominent players in the Global Smart Factory Market :

FLIR Systems Inc, Emerson Electric Company, Fanuc Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– October 2020 – Rockwell Automation, Inc. acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain. Oylo provides a broad range of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity services and solutions, including assessments, turnkey implementations, managed services, and incident response.

– June 2020 – Schneider Electric, announced the expansion of its partnerships to address the convergence of IT and OT. Bringing together system integrators with IT solution providers to build integrated industrial edge computing solutions, the expanded partnerships resulted in the immediate release of three programs including: new reference designs, co-developed with AVEVA, and integrating solutions from Lenovo and Stratus; a learning path for system integrators; and a collaborative online community for learning and sharing opportunities within Schneider Electric Exchange.

Key Market Trends: –

Growing Adoption of IoT across the Value Chain

– IoT is fruitful in applications, where faster development and real-time monitoring of quality are the vital factors ensuring greater benefits to the end user. The manufacturing sector is one such end user where real-time monitoring and feed back is vital for seamless manufacturing operations. IoT has numerous applications in the manufacturing sector. It can facilitate the production course in a plant, as IoT devices can automatically monitor development cycles and manage warehouses and inventories.

– Massive shifts in manufacturing due to industry 4.0 and acceptance of IoT require enterprises to adopt agile, smarter, and innovative ways to advance the production, with technologies that complement and augment human labor with robotics, and reduce industrial accidents caused by a process failure.

– According to Cisco, by 2022, machine-to-machine (M2M) connections that support IoT applications may account for more than half of the world’s 28.5 billion connected devices.

– System integrators and ICT consultants are leveraging these trends. For instance, in September 2019, Deloitte launched Smart Factory Fabric, a pre-configured suite of a cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) applications and integrated services to accelerate smart factory transformations.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Manufacturing is one of the pillars of China’s economy and is undergoing a rapid transformation. As the population ages, along with rising labor costs, the legacy model based on inexpensive migrant workers is no longer sustainable.

– It is reported that low-end manufacturing firms are moving to Southeast Asia to cut costs, which include automotive and electronics manufacturing companies. It is forecast that in the next five years, the automotive industry will expand 6 to 7%, annually.

– India is poised to become the fifth-largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of 2020. Moreover, manufacturing giants, such as GE, Siemens, HTC, Toshiba, and Boeing have either set up or are in process of setting up manufacturing plants in India.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

