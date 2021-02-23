Seaweed Protein Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: CP Kelco U.S., Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Groupe Roullier, Trophic LLC and more.

Global Seaweed Protein Market 2020-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The seaweed protein market size is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Red seaweeds are the largest group of seaweeds that are directly consumed as food due to their high content of protein. As the red seaweeds are nutrition-dense, they are used mainly in various food products, such as soups, salads, snacks, and sushi. Red seaweeds are preferred more due to their nutrition and protein-rich properties compared to brown and green seaweeds.

Some examples of current protein extraction methods or processes include ultrasound-assisted extraction, pulsed electric field, and microwave-assisted extraction. As conventional mechanical and enzymatic methods for protein extraction may affect the integrity of extracted seaweed proteins due to the release of proteases from cytosolic vacuoles.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seaweed protein during the forecast period. In Europe, consumers are more inclined toward healthy foods, and seaweeds are viewed as a healthy superfood that is used in a large number of food products, seasonings, and beverage items, thereby driving the growth of seaweed protein in the region.

#Key Players- CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US),Acadian Seaplants (Canada),Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (China),Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. (China),Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. (China),The Seaweed Company (Netherlands),Algea (Norway),Seasol (Australia),Gelymar (Chile),Algaia (France),CEAMSA (Spain),Cargill, Incorporated (US),Groupe Roullier (France),COMPO EXPERT (Germany),Leili (China),Irish Seaweeds (Ireland),AtSeaNova (Belgium),Mara Seaweed (Scotland),AquAgri Processing Pvt. Ltd. (India),Trophic LLC (US),Agrocare (India).

