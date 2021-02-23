Reusable Water Bottle Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 | CamelBak; Brita, LP; Klean Kanteen; Tupperware; Sigg; AQUASANA, INC

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Reusable Water Bottle Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are CamelBak; Brita, LP; Klean Kanteen; Tupperware; Sigg; AQUASANA, INC.; Thermos L.L.C.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT, LLC; O2COOL, LLC; Zhejiang Hals Vacuum Vessel Co., Ltd.; Nathan Sports; Cool Gear International, LLC; BKR; Soma; HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottles; LOCK&LOCK Co., Ltd.; Zojirushi America Corporation; Hydro Flask; Chilly’s Bottles; GEM-WATER; STANLEY; HydraPak, LLC; Cascade Designs, Inc. among others.

Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Product Type (Plain, Insulated, Filtered, Collapsible, Infuser, Growlers, Others),

Size (8-12 Oz., 16-27 Oz., 32 Oz., 40 Oz., 64 Oz., 1 Gallon & Above),

Material Type (Glass, Metal, Polymer, Silicone, Plastic),

Distribution Network (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Stores, Retail Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Sales, E-Commerce, Others),

Primary Usage (Everyday, Sports, Travel, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, JJJJound announced the launch of reusable water bottles available in seven different variations produced from reusable plastic and metal that have been incorporated with the brand’s logo. This launch has been announced to tackle the significant rise in the volume of single-use plastic bottles in the environment

In June 2019, All Market Inc. announced the launch of “Ever & Ever”, a new brand dealing in aluminum packaged water. This brand is being commercialized with a focus on reducing the usage of single-use plastic bottles, and this is evident in their product offerings being aluminum packaging systems that are completely recyclable

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness amongst the population regarding the environment and the negative impacts of single-use plastics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of various marketing campaigns and awareness programs against the use of plastics is also expected to boost the market growth

Presence of strict regulations being imposed by governments of various regions regarding the usage of plastics also acts as a market driver

Changes in preferences of consumers, amid high levels of disposable income of the population can enhance the demand for reusable water bottles in the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding lack of convenience of these products, as they require higher maintenance; this factor is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market

Higher costs of these bottles as compared to conventional products is expected to hinder the market growth

Extreme care required with these bottles and heavy-weight nature of these products can also hamper the growth of this market

