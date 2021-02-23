Research Report on Automotive Control Panel Market Forecast to 2027 – Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Faurecia S.A., Hyundai Mobis Co., Johnson Controls, Lear Corporation

The automotive control panel is the electrical and displaying controls which are used for the operation of the vehicles. The advancements in the electronics and communications industry is heavily influencing the automotive industry in the current scenario. The automotive industry players are heavily investing in the advanced electronics to enhance the driving experience, which is thereby catalyzing the automotive control panel market. The developed region in the automotive control panel market is expected to lead due to the presence of prominent OEMs in this region, which is catalyzing the market growth.

The factors leading to the growth of the automotive control panel market are the rise in the demand for electric vehicles and implementation of fire safety norms. The increase in demand for advanced cabin comfort and convenience features in premium vehicles also aids in the growth of the automotive control panel market. Moreover, rising demand for interior styling, development of sunroof in cars, and development of joint ventures between major OEMs and domestic players are creating opportunities for the automotive control panel market.

The “Global Automotive Control Panel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive control panel market with detailed market segmentation by component, control panel type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive control panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive control panel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive control panel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Faurecia S.A.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo SA

Global Automotive Control Panel Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Rotary Switch, Roof and Door Panel Light, Touch Pad, Driver Monitoring Camera, Others); Control Switch Type (Manual, Touch Screen); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Control Panel Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

