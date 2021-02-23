Renewable Naphtha Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Renewable Naphtha Market: Overview

The ethanol industry has posited vast interest in renewable naphtha market. Naphtha has been heralded as an excellent chemical feedstock. Over the years, advances made in the chemistry related to its synthesis have pushed renewable naphtha to become a key in promoting the feasibility of renewable chemistry such as renewable chemicals and bio-plastics. Cost-effective synthesis of renewable naphtha has attracted the attention of oil producers and their end-use industries. Two of the key application areas in the renewable naphtha market are in sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. Thus, the automotive industry is seeing considerable market proposition in renewable naphtha. It is used extensively as bio-based fuel component in mixing with these fuels to make more environmental friendly.

The study on the renewable naphtha market offers insights on the key growth dynamics, new avenues, recent technological strides, promising regional markets, and revenue/volume share and size of all key segments. The research also highlights applications with vast potential opportunities during the assessment period.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Key Trends

One of the key technological trends is advances being made in cracking of naphtha. The drive for this has emanated from the growing industry demand for the production of light olefins. The demand for high light olefin yields has spurred on research on steam cracking of renewable naphtha. A number of pilot experiments highlight that.

Strides being made by acceptance of alternate sources of energy is a key trend propelling the consumption of renewable naphtha. Stringent implementation of pollution norms and regulations that are made by regulatory bodies from time to time has boosted its adoption.

Growing application of renewable naphtha in making renewable chemicals is opening new avenues in the market. The renewable naphtha market has seen rapidly expanding research and development activities in this direction. A key aim of researchers is to make these chemicals more economical to synthesize. Strides being made in the automotive sector to adopt more renewable ingredients in the fuels used are spurring revenues in the renewable naphtha market. Advances being made by steam cracking of this renewable naphtha are opening new avenues in the market.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Several players are leaning toward strategic collaborations to spur the pace of product innovation in the renewable naphtha market. They are expanding their business lines in regional as well as international markets. The rapid pace of commercialization of oil has added momentum to the revenue generation in the naphtha market. Top players are also expanding their production units in untapped markets, such as in numerous parts of the developing world. Most players are seeing new opportunities from the use of renewable naphtha in transportation sector, and are getting in partnerships to meet the demand.

Renewable Naphtha Market: Regional Assessment

North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regional segments for understanding the geographical expansion of the renewable naphtha market. The presence of a large end-user base in North America and European countries make these regional markets increasingly prominent in the expansion of the global renewable naphtha market. Asia Pacific has seen the emergence of new revenue streams in India and China. The growth is fueled by the rise in industry interest in renewable chemicals over the past few years. Further, a burgeoning oil sector in the Middle East makes the region highly lucrative in terms of new demand in the global renewable naphtha market.

Some of the prominent players in the renewable naphtha market are Sunshine Biofuels, Honeywell UOP, UPM Biofuels, Renewable Energy Group, Inc., and Neste Oyj.

