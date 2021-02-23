Regional Strategic Analysis of Operating Room Management Solution Market during the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “Global Operating Room Management Solution Market, By Type (Data Management, Communication Software, Anesthesia Information Management Systems, Operating Room Supply Management Solutions, Operating Room Scheduling Solutions, and Others), By Mode of Deployment (On-Premise Model, On Cloud Model, and Web-Based Mode), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory, and Surgery Centers (ASCs)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″. Global operating room management solution market is projected to grow to US$ 85.05Mn in 2024. Inclination towards the increasing efficiency and streamlining workflows in operating rooms is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, increasing in the chronic disease problem and the rise in the geriatric population is another propelling factor for the growth of the target market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the incidence of chronic diseases can be prevented effectively by eliminating three major risk factors like lack of physical activity, smoking and poor diet. Moreover, the increasing need for surgical care services is the fueling factor for the growth of the target market. Nevertheless, the investment in speed control solution can create an opportunity for the growth of the target market.

Key Highlights:

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company have signed partnership bond with the United OR, Inc. to enhance the OR software portfolio.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global operating room management solution market accounted for US $85.05Mn in 2024 and is also projected to register a moderate CAGR of 33.40% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, mode of deployment, end-user, and region.

By type, the global operating room management solution market is segmented into data management, communication software, anaesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, and others

By mode of deployment, the global market is classified into the on-premise model, on the cloud model, and web-based mode

By end-user, the target market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory, and surgery centres (ASCs)

By region, The North America region is the dominating region in the global OR management solution market due to more numbers of operation theatres and surgical centres are available in the United States.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global operating room management solution market includes Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cerner Corporation, DXC Technology, Brainlab AG, Getinge AB, General Electrical Company, McKesson Corporation, Nexus AG, and Omnicell Inc.

