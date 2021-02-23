Recreational Cannabis Market Latest Innovations and Trends 2021-2027 | Maricann Group, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Hexo, The Chronos Group

Global Recreational Cannabis Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Market Size, And Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

On a worldwide scale, the Recreational Cannabis market is appeared to have crossed the benefit bar because of the consideration of unlimited methodologies like explicit modern approaches, item use examination, and future occasions. The attention on the overwhelming players Maricann Group, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Hexo, The Chronos Group, Stenocare, Aphria, Inc., ABcann Medicinals, Inc., Vivo Cannabis Inc., Organigrams Holding Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Medmen, Medical Marijuana, Inc., and Tikun Olam among other domestic and global players.

Recreational Cannabis Market Scenario:

Recreational cannabis market is expected to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 20.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing legalization of cannabis and the intellectual property of cannabis are the factor for the recreational cannabis market in the forecast period of 2020 – 2027.

Increasing medicinal application of cannabis and rising advances in genetic development will accelerate the demand for recreational cannabis market. Chaotic lifestyle and hectic work are likely to persuade sleep disorders, insomnia, sleep apnea, mental stress and anxiety amongst the population is also expected to drive the recreational cannabis market growth. On the other hand, increasing product development through research and new product delivery solutions will further create new opportunities for the recreational cannabis market in the forecast period of 2020 – 2027.

Conducts Overall RECREATIONAL CANNABIS Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Flower, Capsules, Edibles, Concentrates, Others),

Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, Balanced THC & CBD)

The countries covered in the recreational cannabis market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Recreational Cannabis Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Recreational Cannabis

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Recreational Cannabis industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Recreational Cannabis Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Recreational Cannabis Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Recreational Cannabis Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Recreational Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Recreational Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Recreational Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Recreational Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Recreational Cannabis Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Recreational Cannabis Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

