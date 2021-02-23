Recombinant Factor C Assay Market – Regional Outlook, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR’s report on the global recombinant factor C assay market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period i.e. from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the overall revenue of the global recombinant factor C assay market for the 2017–2027 period, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global recombinant factor C assay market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global recombinant factor C assay market.

Global Recombinant Factor C Assay market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The global recombinant factor C assay market was valued at ~US$ 13 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Endotoxin detection is a crucial step before the launch of pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and biotechnology products for human use. Recombinant factor C assay has been accepted as an alternative to LAL tests, which are widely employed for endotoxin testing. This growing acceptance as an alternative to LAL tests and its inclusion in the regulatory pharmacopoeias would contribute to the growth of the recombinant factor C assay market.

PyroGene™ recombinant factor C assay is gaining market prominence as a single-step enzymatic process as opposed to LAL assay that involves multiple procedural steps. As such, the PyroGene brand is anticipated to dictate the highest revenue as compared to EndoNext in the recombinant factor C assay market where the market is predicted to grow at a favorable CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period. Monitoring samples for contaminants play a pivotal role in pharmaceutical and medical device industries. This explains why the revenue of pharmaceutical companies is estimated to be the highest among all end users in the market landscape.

These primary and secondary research sources have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the clinical trials management system market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases enabled this report to address specific details and questions about the global clinical trials management system market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenues for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching TMR’s estimates on future prospects of the global clinical trials management system market more reliably and accurately.

Key Players of Recombinant Factor C Assay Market Report:

Key players operating in the global recombinant factor C assay market are Lonza Group and Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company

These players are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies and product launches to strengthen their product portfolio. In June 2018, bioMérieux launched rapid ENDOZYME II GO, a new endotoxin test in the bioMérieux ENDONEXT range of recombinant horseshoe crab factor C assays. bioMérieux entered the market in 2016, through the acquisition of Hyglos, a company engaged in the development of recombinant factor C assays for endotoxin testing.

