Radiotherapy Market 2021 Global Outlook – Varian Medical Systems, ProTom International, Mevion Medical Systems

Radiotherapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,654.95 million by 2027

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

ProTom International

Mevion Medical Systems

VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (a subsidiary of ViewRay)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Radiotherapy Market

By Type (External-Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, Systemic Radiotherapy/Radiopharmaceuticals and Others)

By Product (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Software and Others)

Scope of the Report:

Valuable Points Covered in Radiotherapy Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities on market

Strategically Radiotherapy Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Radiotherapy Market Ecosystem Map

Analysis of the evolution of Market segments, Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Radiotherapy Market Dynamics

Comprehensive SWOT analysis and unmatched research accuracy contribute to research reliability.

Product Development/Innovation & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

Global Radiotherapy Market Scope and Market Size:-

On the basis of type, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external-beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy, systemic radiotherapy/radiopharmaceuticals and others. In 2020, external-beam radiation therapy segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market due to the high adoption of external-beam radiation therapy for the treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, and spine cancer among others.

On the basis of product, the radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal radiotherapy products, radiotherapy software and others. In 2020, external beam radiotherapy segment is expected to dominate in the radiotherapy market due to increasing demand of external-beam radiation therapy devices such as linac, proton therapy, cyber knife, gamma knife for treatment of breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lymphoma, liver cancer, thyroid cancer, brain cancer, cervical cancer, and spine cancer among others.

Competitive Landscape and Radiotherapy Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the radiotherapy market report are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., ProTom International, Mevion Medical Systems, VIEWRAY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (a subsidiary of ViewRay), Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, RaySearch Laboratories, Brainlab AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Advanced Accelerator Applications (a subsidiary of Novartis AG), Provision Healthcare., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., CIVCO Radiotherapy (a subsidiary of Roper Technologies) and Isoray Inc among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the radiotherapy market.

For instance,

In May 2020, Elekta AB have launched new product Leksell Gamma Knife, a next-generation treatment optimizer for intracranial stereotactic radiosurgery. With launching new product, the company enhanced their product portfolio and generates adequate revenue.

In September 2019, Siemens Healthcare GmbH has introduced two dedicated CT systems Somatom go.Sim and Somatom go.Open Pro for the radiation therapy planning. The new system makes radiotherapy planning more accurate. With launching new products, the company has enhanced their product portfolio and generated adequate revenue into the market.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Radiotherapy in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Also, Research Report Examines:

Competitive Analysis and manufacturers in global market

By Product Type, Applications & Growth Factors

Industry Trends and Outlook for Major Applications / End Users / Usage Area

