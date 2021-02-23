Puffed Food Market 2021: SWOT Analysis, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report investigated in the latest research

Puffed food is prepared from puffed grains of wheat, rice, corn, sorghum, etc. by heating and exploding theses grains in a pressure chamber. The resultant puffed grains are several times larger than the original grains. The most widely recognized and consumed puffed foods around the globe are popcorns and corn flakes. Puffed foods are popularly consumed in the breakfast cereals and snacks. Some of the local variants of food prepared from puffed grains and eaten across the world include golden crisp, cheese puffs, bhelpuri, sugar puffs, toffee crisps, etc.

Key Players:

1. Grain Basket Foods

2. HOMETOWN FOOD COMPANY

3. Kallo Foods

4. Nurture Inc

5 .Rude Health

6. SNAK-KING CORP

7. The Kellogg Company

8. The Kraft Heinz Company

9. Wise Foods, Inc.

10. Wyandot, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The global puffed food market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the puffed food market is segmented into wheat, rice, corn, sorghum, ragi, and others. The puffed food market on the basis of application is classified into bakery industry and snacks industry.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global puffed food market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The puffed food market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Puffed Food Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Puffed Food Market Landscape Puffed Food Market – Key Market Dynamics Puffed Food Market – Global Market Analysis Puffed Food Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type Puffed Food Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Puffed Food Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Puffed Food Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Puffed Food Market Industry Landscape Puffed Food Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

