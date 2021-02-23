Procurement Outsourcing Market booming at CAGR +17% by 2028 with Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, GEP, IBM, Xchanging
Procurement Outsourcing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +17% during the term of 2021-28.
Procurement outsourcing is the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party. Businesses will sometimes do this to reduce costs or, often in the case of procurement, to add specialist skill sets to their procurement department.
Outsourcing of transactional procurement has become quite common and can render higher process efficiency and compliance through standardization of processes, automation, and the availability of skilled workers.
Procurement is the process of finding and agreeing to terms, and acquiring goods, services, or works from an external source, often via a tendering or competitive bidding process. Procurement generally involves making buying decisions under conditions of scarcity.
Key Players:
- Accenture
- Capgemini
- Genpact
- GEP
- IBM
- Xchanging
The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Procurement Outsourcing Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Procurement Outsourcing market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.
Procurement Outsourcing Market Report Segment: by Types
- Direct procurement
- Indirect Procurement
Procurement Outsourcing Market Report Segmented: by Application:
- Manufacturing sector
- BFSI sector
- Consumer packaged goods sector
- Software and telecom sector
- Energy and chemicals sector
- Automotive sector
- Pharmaceuticals sector
- Hospitality sector
- Others
Procurement Outsourcing Market Report Segment: by Regions
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Procurement Outsourcing is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.
Table of Content:
- A descriptive view of the business framework
- Offers review from customers
- Different approaches for exploring the Procurement Outsourcing opportunities
- Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape
- Market segmentation across the globe
- Fragmentation of Procurement Outsourcing over the regions
- Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders
- Informative data for strategic planning of business
- Risk evaluation method
- Prerequisite of Procurement Outsourcing
- Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors
- Appendix
