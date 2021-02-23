Post-pandemic Era-Global Electrical Steel Market Analysis 2020

Summary

As the world continues to deal with COVID-19, economies are moving into recession, official counts of cases and deaths from COVID-19 have passed 4,000,000 and 280,000 at the time of this report. Many government announced a plan on reopening the national economy, but many countries are still at the stage of rising.

On a more positive note, we are already seeing signs of recovery as the COVID-19 risk is declining in China. Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are ramping up production. And there are increased investments in digital footprints in manufacturing. OEMs in other parts of the world are offering incentives to drive sales. published a report for global Electrical Steel market in this environment.

In terms of revenue, this research report indicated that the global Electrical Steel market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. Correspondingly, the forecast analysis of Electrical Steel industry comprises of China, USA, Japan, India, Korea and South America, with the production and revenue data in each of the sub-segments.

The ArcelorMittal aims at producing XX Electrical Steel in 2020, with XX % production to take place in global market, POSCO accounts for a volume share of XX %.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Electrical Steel Market by Include

China

EU

USA

Japan

India

Korea

South America

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Electrical Steel Market?

ArcelorMittal

POSCO

Voestalpine

Baosteel

Nippon Steel

Steel Authority

Tata Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Essar Steel

Major Type of Electrical Steel Covered in report:

Grain-oriented

Non Grain-oriented

Application Segments Covered in Market

Transformers

Current

Power

Distribution

Motors

Industors

Others

Table of content

Table of Contents

Global Electrical Steel Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Grain-oriented -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Non Grain-oriented -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Electrical Steel Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Electrical Steel Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Korea Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Electrical Steel Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Electrical Steel Market Assessment by Application

4.1 H

