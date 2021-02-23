POS Restaurant Management Systems Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in its recent report, has projected the global POS restaurant management systems market to exhibit a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). Global revenues from POS restaurant management systems are poised to reach approximately US$ 30,000 Mn by 2026-end.

APEJ to Remain Largest Market for POS Restaurant Management Systems

Continuously expanding food service sector in countries of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as China and India, on the back of favorable demographic condition, is likely to proliferate demand for POS terminals in the region. In terms of revenues, the market for POS restaurant management systems will remain the most lucrative in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), closely followed by Europe. North America is also expected to be an attractive market for POS restaurant management systems, albeit projected to reflect a relatively lower CAGR through 2026.

On the basis of type, mobile POS terminals will continue to dominate the POS restaurant management systems market in terms of revenues as well as CAGR through 2026. Rapid rise in popularity of wireless technology, coupled with constant reduction in prices of mobile devices has accelerated the adoption of mobile POS terminals by restaurant owners. In addition, Fixed POS terminals will also witness an impressive expansion in the market through 2026.

Based on end-users, although full-service restaurants will continue to account for a slightly larger revenue share of the market, sales of POS restaurant management systems in quick-service restaurants are projected to witness a significantly higher CAGR than in full-service restaurants through 2026.

Largest Revenue Share of the Market will be accounted by Billing Application in 2017

The largest revenue share of the POS restaurant management systems market will be accounted by billing application in 2017. However, the market revenue share of delivery management will surpass that of billing by 2026-end. Revenues from sales of POS restaurant management systems for application in billing and delivery management will collectively exceed US$ 13,000 Mn by 2026-end.

In terms of revenues, although hardware is expected to be the most attractive component of POS restaurant management systems in 2017, by 2026-end software platform will become the largest component segment in the market. Sales of software platform will witness the fastest expansion in the market through 2026, on the basis of component.

Competition Tracking

Key players profiled by TMR’s report on the global POS restaurant management systems market include Ingenico Group, Verifone System, Lavu, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ravel Systems POS, EPOS now, TouchBistro, AccuPOS, PAX Technology, and Clover. These market players are adhering to strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and research & development, with an aim to broaden their product portfolio. In April 2016, for example, Revel and Verifone entered into a partnership for simplifying & enhancing their payment management.