Phosphorus Trichloride Market to Reach US$ 2,258.2 Mn by 2027

Phosphorus Trichloride Market – Snapshot

Phosphorus trichloride is a colorless or slightly yellow fuming liquid. It possesses pungent odor, similar to that of hydrochloric acid. It is primarily utilized as a chemical intermediate in the manufacture of agrochemicals and flame retardants. Phosphorus trichloride is also used as a plasticizer in plastic manufacturing. It is employed in agrochemicals. Rise in population and urbanization is driving the agricultural industry. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for mineral fertilizer-containing phosphorus. Phosphorus trichloride is also used as an intermediate in the manufacture of chemicals such as triphenylphosphine and phosphites. Expansion in the global chemicals industry is expected to drive the demand for phosphorus trichloride as an intermediate during the forecast period.

Pure grade has phosphorus concentration of 96% to 99% and is of lower purity than the analytical reagent grade. It is the commonly used grade of phosphorus trichloride. The pure segment accounted for leading share of the global phosphorus trichloride market in 2018. The segment is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The analytical reagent grade constitutes small share of the global market in terms of demand. The grade is expensive considering its high purity. The segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The analytical reagent segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the phosphorus trichloride market during the forecast period due to its emerging applications in the pharmaceutical industry.

In terms of application, the global phosphorus trichloride market has been segmented into phosphorus oxychloride, chemical intermediates, agrochemicals, plasticizers, pharmaceuticals, and others (including surfactants, oil additives, and dyestuffs). The agrochemicals segment holds the dominant share of the global phosphorus trichloride market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The agrochemicals segment is anticipated to be attractive in terms for growth rate during the forecast period due to the rise in consumption of pesticides and herbicides across the globe. Phosphorus oxychloride and plasticizers are also likely to be high-potential segments of the global phosphorus trichloride market during the forecast period. Phosphorus trichloride is a favored and effective agent used in the manufacture of flame retardants and plasticizers.

Based on region, the global phosphorus trichloride market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific was the dominant region of the global phosphorus trichloride market in 2018. It is also a leading producer of phosphorus trichloride with most of the production concentrated in China. Presence of large numbers of producers of phosphorus trichloride in China has boosted the market in the country. Demand for phosphorus trichloride in Europe is projected to rise at a sluggish pace due to mature nature of the market. Demand for phosphorus trichloride in North America is expected to rise at a moderate pace during the forecast period due to increase in the demand for agrochemicals in the region. The market in Latin America is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, led by the rise in demand for phosphorus trichloride in the agrochemicals segment.

Phosphorus trichloride is a fragmented market. Many large as well as medium scale manufacturers operate in the market. Key players operating in the market are Monsanto Company, Syngenta, Mosaic Company, Solvay SA, and Akzo Nobel N.V. Most of these players prefer captive consumption of phosphorus trichloride. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

