Payment Monitoring Market shoots USD 31 Bn by 2028 with BAE Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Fiserv, Oracle, Fiserv Inc.

Payment Monitoring Market is projected to reach at USD 31.05 billion capturing healthy CAGR +16% by 2021-2028.

Payment monitoring is the process of reviewing, administering, and analyzing the transaction processed on a business application. It is mainly done to evaluate the overall performance of the transaction processing system and is used by the organizations for effectively and efficiently managing different types of transactions of the customer.

Payment systems are indispensable to our lives as individuals and to the smooth functioning of the economy. They allow money to fulfill its role of accepted means of exchange when purchasing goods or services. If money is the lifeblood of modern monetary economies, payment systems are the circulation system.

The purpose of payment monitoring is to constantly inform contractors about the upcoming payment deadline or to remind them of its expiration. It is worth using the system of receivables monitoring for these activities.

Key Players:

BAE Systems

Fair Isaac Corporation

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute

FIS

Nice Ltd.

Software AG

Thomson Reuters Corporation

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Payment Monitoring Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Payment Monitoring market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Solution Outlook

Case Management

Dashboard & Reporting

KYC/Customer Onboarding

Watch List Screening

Service Outlook

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Deployment Outlook

Cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Outlook

Anti-Money Laundering

Compliance Management

Customer Identity Management

Fraud Detection & Prevention

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Payment Monitoring is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Payment Monitoring opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Payment Monitoring over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Payment Monitoring

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

