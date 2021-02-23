Pandemic Impact Outlook on Organ-on-Chips Market and Latest Developments during the forecasted period

The report “ Global Organ-on-Chips Market, By Organ Type (Liver, Heart, Lung, and Other Organ Types), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, and Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global organ-on-chips market is projected to grow to US$ 85.05Mn in 2024. The requirement of alternative for animal testing is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, as per the US department of agriculture around 750,000 animals were used in the experiment to know the effect of organ-on-chip on the human body. Additionally, there is a need for early detection of the drug toxicity is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the launch of new products and advancement in technology which is the boosting factor for the growth of the global market. Nevertheless, the increase in funding and research and development activities can create an opportunity for the development of the target market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4076

Key Highlights:

In 2018, AstraZeneca and Emulate Inc. declared a strategic agreement to work on organs-on-chips technology to enhance prediction of human safety and efficacy of drug candidates.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global organ-on-chips market accounted for the US $85.05Mn in 2024 and is also projected to register a moderate CAGR of 33.40% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on organ type, application, end-user, and region.

By organ type, the global organ-on-chips market is segmented into the liver, heart, lung, and other organ types

By application, the global market is classified into drug discovery, toxicology research, and other applications

By end-user, the target market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end-users

By region, The North America region is the dominating region in the global organ-on-chip market due to the increasing number of heart failure patients. Europe is expected to show significant growth for the development of the target market during the forecast period due to increasing organ failure cases and advancement in the technology

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global organ-on-chips market includes AxoSim Inc., BiomimX SRL, Elveflow, Emulate Inc., Hurel Corporation, InSphero AG, MIMETAS BV, Nortis Inc., Tara Biosystems, and TissUse GmbH

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Phone: +1 860 531 2701

Email: sales@prophecymarketinsights.com