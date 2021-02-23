Organic Beverages Market 2021 Leading-Edge Demands in Worldwide with Profiling Key Players – 3V Natural Foods, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Danone SA, Drake’s Organic Spirits, LLC, James White Drinks, Nestlé S.A and others

Organic beverages are produced from ingredients that are grown using organic farming techniques. These beverages are produced naturally with no synthetic pesticides, growth hormones, genetic engineering, artificial flavors, colors, and preservative. Organic beverages offer various health benefits. For instance, it is believed to reduce the risk of heart disease and cardiac arrhythmias. Some studies also have shown a slight reduction in the occurrence of many types of mouth, throat, esophageal, stomach, and liver cancers in people who have a lot of citrus fruits in their diets.

The organic beverages market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising health consciousness among consumers and high demand for nutritional beverages. Organic beverages are free from synthetic pesticides, artificial flavoring, and preservatives. This further propels the demand for organic beverages globally. Moreover, higher purchasing power in developed and developing countries is projected to provide huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, higher prices of organic beverages is projected to hamper the overall growth of the organic beverages market.

Market Segmentation:

The global organic beverages market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the organic beverages market is segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The alcoholic segment is further divided into, wine, beer, spirits, and others. The non-alcoholic segment is further bifurcated into fruits and vegetable juices, dairy, coffee and tea, and others. The organic beverages market on the basis of the distribution channel is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail channels, and others.

