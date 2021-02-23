North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Overview and Growth Analysis 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) investments from 2021 till 2026.

The North America Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market was valued at USD 3809.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5864.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market :

Daifuku Co. Ltd, Schaefer Holding International Gmbh, Dematic Group (KION Group AG), Murata Machinery Ltd, Mecalux SA, Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog AG, Knapp AG, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– APR 2019 – Daifuku announced that it has completed the acquisition of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, a prominent material handling vendor based in India. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the companys localization strategy and benefit from the growing demand for automation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Market Trends: –

The Growing Retail Industry in the Region is Expected to Augment the Demand

– North Americas retail market is one of the largest in the world. The country has a high presence of omnichannel vendors that stand to be one of the largest consumers of material handling solutions, such as ASRS. The demand for ASRS is especially high from the e-commerce establishments that require high throughput operations in their fulfillment centers.

– The United States stands to be one of the major retail markets in the region. It is estimated that more than two-thirds of the countrys GDP is generated from retail consumption every year. In case of the countrys e-commerce sector, the sales growth continues to increase more than the physical stores. With automation being the key differentiating factor, there is an increasing competition between online and omnichannel retailers.

– Total retail sales in the United States reached USD 5.35 trillion in 2018, indicating a 5.52% growth from USD 5.07 trillion in 2017. According to the US Commerce Department, in 2018, e-commerce alone represented 14.3% of the total retail sales.

– A high number of online shoppers and extreme internet penetration in the region are expected to be the primary driving factors of the retail industry in the country. Internet penetration in the region was the highest in the world and stood at 89.4%.

US Holds Prominent Share of the Market

– The US is home to 14,712 airports and Currently, the largest airport in the United States is the Denver International Airport and sees over 31,000,000 passengers every year. The number of storage retrieval systems used in airports in the country holds a significant global share.

– Automotive industry production growth is another significant contributing factor in the country for the growth in demand for ASRS. According to OICA, during fiscal 2018, 17.44 million units were produced in the North America region and over 11 million units were produced in the US alone. Automation in the manufacturing process of the industry is increasing in the country.

– Furthermore, the United States, over the forecast period, is expected to witness strong growth in a number of domestic robotic solutions, owing to the Trumps government policies that aim at increasing domestic production rather than importing finished goods.

