Non-Woven Fabric Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Global Non-Woven Fabric Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable).

The Non-Woven Fabric market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Non woven Fabrics is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. It can be widely used in many applications, such as medical and health industry, family decorates, agricultural, automotive industry, etc.

Top Companies in the Global Non-Woven Fabric Market: AVINTIV

Freudenberg

DuPont

Ahlstrom

Kimberly-Clark

Fitesa

Glatfelter

Johns Manville

Low & Bonar

Georgia-Pacific

Lydall

Avgol

Hollingsworth & Vose and others.

Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Non-Woven Fabric Market on the basis of Types are:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Spunlace

Needle Punch

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Non-Woven Fabric Market is segmented into:

Hygiene

Construction

Filtration

Automotive

Others

Regional Analysis For Non-Woven Fabric Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Non-Woven Fabric Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Non-Woven Fabric Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Non-Woven Fabric Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Non-Woven Fabric Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Non-Woven Fabric Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

