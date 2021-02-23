NFC Chips Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Bn Value by 2030
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global NFC chips market. In terms of revenue, the global NFC chips market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global NFC chips market.
The global NFC chips market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand for NFC chips among consumer electronics manufacturers, and government initiatives and subsidies coupled with rising applications in various sectors. Thus, expanding application of NFC chips in different sectors is propelling the global market for NFC chips.
Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15908
NFC Chips Market: Prominent Regions
NFC chips market revenue generation in North America is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to presence of key market players, technological advancements, and advancement in electronic appliances and services provided in the region. Business performance of the NFC chips market in Europe is expected to be favorable during the forecast period, as the rate of adoption of technologies is significantly high in the region. Countries, including Germany, Italy, and France have prominent industrial manufacturers. This boosts the NFC chips market in Europe. The NFC chips market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a notable pace, owing to the presence of electronic hubs such as China and South Korea in the region. Additionally, the presence of all major manufacturers in the region is likely to play a key role in driving the market for NFC chips.
NFC Chips Market: Key Players
Key players operating in the global NFC chips market are NXP Semiconductors B.V., Broadcom Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., MediaTek Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., AMS AG, Sony Corporation, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Global NFC Chips Market: Segmentation
NFC Chips Market, by Product Application
- Smartphone
- Television
- Medical Equipment
- Cars
- Others
Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report
NFC Chips Market, by Storage Capacity
- 64 Bytes
- 168 Bytes
- 180 Bytes
- 540 Bytes
- Others
NFC Chips Market, by End User
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Retail
- Medical
- Aviation
- Others
NFC Chips Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Read Our Trending Press Release Below: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-projects-strong-growth-for-photonic-integrated-circuits-market-with-a-23-0-cagr-thanks-to-rising-demand-from-telecommunications-301015199.html