Neurointerventional Devices Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Rapid Medical, InspireMD, iVascular, Penumbra

The global neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global neurointerventional devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for neurointerventional devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Neurointerventional Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Medtronic, Stryker, iVascular S.L.U., Terumo Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Penumbra, Inc., Rapid Medical, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and InspireMD, Inc. among others.

The global neurointerventional devices market, based on the technique, was segmented into neurothrombectomy, stenting, coiling procedure, cerebral angiography, and flow disruption. In 2018, the neurothrombectomy accounted for the largest market share in the global neurointerventional devices market by technique. Technological development in neurothrombectomy procedures and its high acceptance by healthcare professionals are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The primary factor for the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of neurothrombectomy techniques.

The growth of the aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of the geriatric population has been rising at a substantial pace worldwide. As per the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised 13 percent of the global population. The geriatric population is expected to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

To comprehend global Neurointerventional Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

