NDT Inspection Services Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities till 2026

The Market Research on the “NDT Inspection Services Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The NDT Inspection Services market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for NDT Inspection Services investments from 2021 till 2026.

The NDT Inspection Services Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Global NDT Inspection Services Market :

MISTRAS Group, Mitchell Laboratories Inc., Olympus Corporation, Acuren Inspection, Inc., Applus Services, S.A., Intertek Group Plc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– October 2019 – Olympus Corporation introduced its latest series in OmniScan instruments that are recognized globally as the benchmark for portable phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) owing to their power, reliability and ease of use.

Key Market Trends: –

Aerospace Industry is Expected to Account for a Major Share of the Market

– Inspection services have been projected to occupy the largest market share , followed by material testing and training services. Inspection services can be further segmented into visual inspection, radiography, ultrasonic inspection, and surface inspection techniques.

– Stringent government regulations promoting the use of NDT techniques for obtaining clearances and ensuring safety have led to a surge in demand for NDT services. Over the last few years, this demand has outweighed supply.

– Furthermore, increasing equipment costs have prompted companies to outsource inspection activities to third-party service providers, that have the required skillset and expertise to perform the tasks, in turn, driving the market for NDT services.

– The NDT service segment is expected to record robust growth in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions, buoyed by an increased emphasis on infrastructural development. There are more than 120,000 service inspectors expected to be working, worldwide.

– NDT training services are governed by ISO and ASNT standards that prescribe the requisite skill set to be accrued by the NDT inspectors. However, the lack of educators has been a significant concern for training institutes.

North America is Expected to Occupy Substantial Market Share During the Forecast Period

– United States has a mature non-destructive testing (NDT) market. The countrys highly active oil and gas and aerospace industries are one of the major sources of demand for the non-destructive testing equipment and services in the country. The recent improvements in the oil extraction techniques, such as fracking etc., and newfound shale resources in the country are expected to drive the demand for NDT equipment and services over the forecast period.

– With the United States Department of the Interior (DoI) planning to allow offshore exploratory drilling in about 90% of the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) acreage, under the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) for 2019-2024, the oil and gas sector in the country is expected to open up new opportunities to the market. This program is expected to allow approximately 98% of the undiscovered technically recoverable oil and gas resources in federal offshore areas of the United States to be available for exploration and development, involving several public private partnerships.

