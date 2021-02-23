Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Market | Key Drivers, Trends, Regional Demand With Top Countries Data | Advanced Compounding Rudolstadt GmbH, UPM, TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc.

The Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics market report presents high-quality and wide-ranging research study with key factors that are expected to have a Major impact on the Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics market during the forecast period. The report present Key Market segments valued based on its growth rate and share.This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Industry.The report explains the historical and current trends that are shaping the growth of the Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics market.

Natural fiber-reinforced plastics are usually used to strengthen the material along with the combination of plastics. Flax, jute, sisal, ramie, coir etc. are some of the most common type of the natural fiber. They are eco- friendly and have very good sustainability. They are widely used in industries like automotive, construction, aerospace, sports etc. They usually have low density and are biodegradable in nature. Increasing demand of cotton as soundproofing material is fuelling the growth of this market.Global natural fiber-reinforced plastics (NFRP) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of natural fiber- reinforced plastics from engineering sector is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Geographical Segment covered in Report:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Players Working in Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global natural fiber-reinforced plastics (NFRP) market are AMORIM., Tecnaro GmbH, Advanced Compounding Rudolstadt GmbH, UPM, TORAY INDUSTRIES Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Company Limited, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.,Ltd., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV., PolyOne Corporation and others

Table of Contents of Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Market Size

2.2 Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Key Players and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Product/Solution/Service

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Revenue by Product

4.3 Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics Price by Product

