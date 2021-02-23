Mobile Enterprise Application Market Trends Global Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile Enterprise Application Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile Enterprise Application industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile Enterprise Application Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global mobile enterprise application market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the high adoption rate of enterprise applications such as SCM, ERP and CRM etc., which enables smooth and dynamic flow of business information within or outside of the organization which contributes to the market growth.

The mobile enterprise applications assist and help the business in making various business decisions relating to operations, finances, production and manufacturing by providing analytics of various data and information. These are widely used in banking, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities. It also helps the business in increasing the efficiency in terms of production, employee engagement, cost reduction and managing finances. These technologies also help the enterprises in building a connection with the other enterprise globally. There are various advancements and innovations in the technology which has driven the global need for various mobile software enabled applications for enterprises.

Market Drivers:

The surge in the use of smartphone globally on various operating systems which is boosting the market growth

The productivity enhancement of employees and enterprise has driven he market growth

The surging demand for real time capture of information to make business decisions is propelling the market growth

The mobile workforce has surged which has contributed to the market growth

The surging trend of BYOD policy is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The ground level workforce face issues in adoption of technology which hampers the market growth

The various difficulties and complexities in interoperability and cross-platform implementation is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

By Software

Accounting and Finance

Enterprise Resource Planning

Communication and Collaboration

Customer Relationship Management

Mcommerce

Business Analytics

Mobile Learning

Supply Chain Management

Productivity Tools

Human Capital Management

Others

By Type of App

Native App

Hybrid App

Web App

By Operating System

Android

IOS

Windows

Others Blackberry Symbian



By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Manufacturing and Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Application

Predictive Analytics

Competitive Intelligence

Brand Reputation

Customer Relationship management

Fraud detection

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Honeywell International Inc. had launched an Independent Software Vendor Program. This will enable the independent vendors and companies to serve customers and various solutions related to logistics and manufacturing as well as planning for the enterprise through a user friendly platform. This will help various companies by solving their daily operational needs as well as increase their efficiency. This launch will expand the user base of the company and broaden its presence globally.

In February 2019, Quick Heal Technologies Limited subsidiary Seqrite had launched Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) portfolio which manages the security of all the mobile devices connected to enterprise network by introducing MobiSMART and mSuite which are cloud based platforms. It will enhance and improve the productivity and employee performance. This launch will expand the product portfolio as well as make it one of the leaders in the IT solutions for the mobile enterprise application market.

Competitive Analysis

Global mobile enterprise application market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global mobile enterprise application market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mobile enterprise application market are SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Akamai Technologies, HCL Technologies Limited, TCL COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED, Capgemini, Accenture, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, e-Zest Solutions., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SOTI Inc., Deloitte, MobileIron, Inc., Gartner, Inc. , Gorilla Logic LLC. and SmartERP among others.

Major Highlights of Mobile Enterprise Application market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Enterprise Application market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Enterprise Application market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Enterprise Application market.

