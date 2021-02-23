Mobile Enterprise Application Market Trends Global Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Growth, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027
Global mobile enterprise application market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the high adoption rate of enterprise applications such as SCM, ERP and CRM etc., which enables smooth and dynamic flow of business information within or outside of the organization which contributes to the market growth.
The mobile enterprise applications assist and help the business in making various business decisions relating to operations, finances, production and manufacturing by providing analytics of various data and information. These are widely used in banking, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities. It also helps the business in increasing the efficiency in terms of production, employee engagement, cost reduction and managing finances. These technologies also help the enterprises in building a connection with the other enterprise globally. There are various advancements and innovations in the technology which has driven the global need for various mobile software enabled applications for enterprises.
Market Drivers:
- The surge in the use of smartphone globally on various operating systems which is boosting the market growth
- The productivity enhancement of employees and enterprise has driven he market growth
- The surging demand for real time capture of information to make business decisions is propelling the market growth
- The mobile workforce has surged which has contributed to the market growth
- The surging trend of BYOD policy is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The ground level workforce face issues in adoption of technology which hampers the market growth
- The various difficulties and complexities in interoperability and cross-platform implementation is hindering the market growth
- Accounting and Finance
- Enterprise Resource Planning
- Communication and Collaboration
- Customer Relationship Management
- Mcommerce
- Business Analytics
- Mobile Learning
- Supply Chain Management
- Productivity Tools
- Human Capital Management
- Others
By Type of App
- Native App
- Hybrid App
- Web App
By Operating System
- Android
- IOS
- Windows
- Others
- Blackberry
- Symbian
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Transportation and Logistics
- Retail
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Manufacturing and Automotive
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
By Application
- Predictive Analytics
- Competitive Intelligence
- Brand Reputation
- Customer Relationship management
- Fraud detection
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Honeywell International Inc. had launched an Independent Software Vendor Program. This will enable the independent vendors and companies to serve customers and various solutions related to logistics and manufacturing as well as planning for the enterprise through a user friendly platform. This will help various companies by solving their daily operational needs as well as increase their efficiency. This launch will expand the user base of the company and broaden its presence globally.
- In February 2019, Quick Heal Technologies Limited subsidiary Seqrite had launched Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) portfolio which manages the security of all the mobile devices connected to enterprise network by introducing MobiSMART and mSuite which are cloud based platforms. It will enhance and improve the productivity and employee performance. This launch will expand the product portfolio as well as make it one of the leaders in the IT solutions for the mobile enterprise application market.
Competitive Analysis
Global mobile enterprise application market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global mobile enterprise application market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the mobile enterprise application market are SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Akamai Technologies, HCL Technologies Limited, TCL COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED, Capgemini, Accenture, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, e-Zest Solutions., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SOTI Inc., Deloitte, MobileIron, Inc., Gartner, Inc. , Gorilla Logic LLC. and SmartERP among others.
Major Highlights of Mobile Enterprise Application market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Enterprise Application market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Enterprise Application market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Enterprise Application market.
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
