Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to reach USD 29.34 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 28.43% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on Intelligence (AI) Market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Artificial intelligence is a system where it can take decisions independently. It is a branch of computer science where a data is provided to the system and then trained accordingly to create an artificially intelligent system. They are separated into various categories such as computer vision (CV), natural language processing (NLP), robotics process automation (RPA) and advanced machine learning. Ai is also used on our mobile processors on a daily basis to provide superior camera, AI based facial recognition, efficient battery and many more. Thus, newer chips released by mobile chipset manufacturers are packed with AI features.

Rising demand from consumers for artificial intelligence (AI) enabled mobile processors, technical advancements in mobile processors, growing adoptions of artificial intelligence along with cloud based service by manufacturers and rise in cognitive and edge computing in IoT are the driving factors of growth for global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Shortage of skilled personnel and high cost of AI processors are the restraining factors for global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Dedicated affordable AI chips for camera applications and more investment in research & development are the opportunities for global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Irregularity of AI algorithms and issues regarding privacy and security are the challenges of global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market.

This mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Scope and Market Size

The mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented on the basis of technology, components and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market has been segmented as 5nm-10nm, 11nm-20nm and above 20nm.

On the basis of components, the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market has been segmented as hardware, software and services. Hardware can be further segmented into processor, memory, sensor and others. Processor can be further sub-segmented into central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and tensor processing unit (TPU). Software can be further segmented into software tool and platform.

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market has also been segmented on the basis of application into smartphones, drones, automotive, cameras, robotics, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and others.

Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Country Level Analysis

Global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, components and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific will dominate the growth in mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market owing to the increasing penetration of internet services along with growing number of smartphone users. Also due to the presence of major telecom providers, this region is attracting heavy investments.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share Analysis

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The major players covered in the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market report are Huawei, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Apple, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, MediaTek, Imagination Technologies Ltd, Graphcore, Amazon Inc, Deephi Technology, Cambricon and Google among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.

