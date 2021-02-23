Mobile Advertising Market Report 2020 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Mobile Advertising Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Mobile Advertising industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Mobile Advertising Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Mobile advertising market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on mobile advertising market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Mobile advertising is a method of advertising which helps in displaying advertisements such as smartphones, tablets or personal digital assistants that have wireless connections. It plays an important role in the consumer goods and retail industry.

Upsurge in mobile device penetration, rise in number of mobile internet users and increased awareness are the factors driving the growth of mobile advertising market. Rise in privacy and security concerns and growth in ad blocker solution adoption are the factors restraining the mobile advertising market.

Age-group specific mobile advertising contents act as an opportunity for the mobile advertising market. High threat of new entrants is the challenges faced by the mobile advertising market.

This mobile advertising market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on mobile advertising market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Mobile Advertising Market Scope and Market Size

Mobile advertising market is segmented on the basis of format, solution, industry vertical, mobile devices and category. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of format, the mobile advertising market is segmented into search, native social, display, video, in-app, websites and SMS.

Based on category, the mobile advertising market is segmented into art and entertainments, hobbies and interests and others.

Based on solution, the mobile advertising market is segmented into mobile advertising network, mobile advertising platform, mobile advertising server, and others.

Based on industry vertical, the mobile advertising market is segmented into media and entertainment, BFSI, education, government, FMCG, healthcare, and others.

Based on mobile devices, the mobile advertising market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, laptops & notebooks, other devices.

Mobile Advertising Market Country Level Analysis

Mobile advertising market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, format, solution, industry vertical, mobile devices and category as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mobile advertising market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is dominating the mobile advertising market because brands are focusing on keeping the customer engaged with games and are rewarding them for watching ads by giving extra points in different regions.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis

Mobile advertising market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to mobile advertising market.

The major players covered in the mobile advertising market report are Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google Inc., Inmobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Millennial Media Inc., Smaato Inc., PageFair Ltd., Adobe Systems Inc., Tune, Amobee, Twitter, Pandora Media among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Major Highlights of Mobile Advertising market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Advertising market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Mobile Advertising market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Mobile Advertising market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

