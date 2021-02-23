Mobile Accelerator Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 32.34% by 2026

The Market Research on the “Mobile Accelerator Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Mobile Accelerator market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Mobile Accelerator investments from 2021 till 2026.

The mobile accelerator market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 13.92 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 32.34%, during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Mobile Accelerator Market :

Akamai Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, F5 Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Riverbed Technologies Inc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– July 2018 – Radisys Corporation launched an open business accelerator for telecom providers. Together, Radisys and its selected partners will build joint solutions that leverage Radisys software and services integrated with its partners solutions, delivering best-of-breed solutions to service providers that enable them to accelerate their time-to-market.

Key Market Trends: –

Application in Social Networking Applications will Drive the Market

– A steady decline in the effectiveness of traditional advertising campaigns, coupled with rising social media usage, have prompted businesses to adopt a more data-oriented approach for their marketing strategies. The emergence of social media analytics has transformed the way marketing campaigns are planned and carried out in the present day.

– Moreover, due to this increment in social media networking, the demand for social media applications have increased, marketers have started using social media for ads also, 32% of the budget is specifically for that only in 2018. Leading to the production of ads will increase the demand for social media applications which will hence drive the market in the forecast period.

– Social networks such as Facebook, which have targeted users they are offering through paid solutions to businesses, wherein location, demographics, and end-device information of consumers are made available for businesses to reach out to the targeted section of consumers. As mobile accelerators enable that customization, without the need for expertise in those technologies, it has a broad scope in the segment.

Asia-Pacific Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

– Asia-Pacific has many opportunities in the mobile accelerator market. The region currently has 565 active tech hubs out of which more than 250 are in India alone.

– Regulatory policies in the region, readily available inexpensive skilled labor is making lucrative not only for startups but also for major multinationals as they are heavily in the region across several industry verticals.

– As almost every startup has mobile applications in its ecosystem, this can create a wide range of opportunities for the mobile accelerator market.

– The increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the region can also be a major contributor to mobile accelerators.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

