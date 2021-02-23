Microlearning Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Microlearning Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Microlearning industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Microlearning Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global microlearning market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be various benefits of these training methods such as better knowledge retention and greater performance benefits.

Microlearning is the process of training and skilling workers in an enterprise by training them through specialized training method which involves providing them with micro or smaller information sets so as to enhance their understanding and grasping capacity. This method ensures that the worker can learn it in a more focused duration as the training sets are only for a few minutes and include various interactive activities.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microlearning-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Increasing volume of deskless/mobile workers worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding lack of preference of enterprises to incur large-scale expenditure on transformation of content for microlearning methods; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

This method is generally not preferred or compatible for complex training modules or for modules that require long-term training duration hampers the market growth

It’s not ideal for long-term goals of enhancing the performance of enterprise as it is a collection of different modules and training sets which only train workers on a single brief topic; this factor also acts as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Microlearning Market

By Component

Solution

Services Consulting & Implementation Support & Maintenance



By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry

Retail

Manufacturing & Logistics

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages

In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills

Competitive Analysis

Global microlearning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microlearning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-microlearning-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microlearning market are Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM Corporation; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.

Major Highlights of Microlearning market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Microlearning market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Microlearning market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Microlearning market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microlearning-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com