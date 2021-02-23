Microlearning Market Report by Growth Enablers, Geography, Restraints and Trends – Global Forecast To 2027
The Latest Research Report of Microlearning Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Microlearning Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Microlearning industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Microlearning Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global microlearning market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.71 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be various benefits of these training methods such as better knowledge retention and greater performance benefits.
Microlearning is the process of training and skilling workers in an enterprise by training them through specialized training method which involves providing them with micro or smaller information sets so as to enhance their understanding and grasping capacity. This method ensures that the worker can learn it in a more focused duration as the training sets are only for a few minutes and include various interactive activities.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microlearning-market&somesh
Market Drivers:
- Increasing volume of deskless/mobile workers worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth
- High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver
- Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method
Market Restraints:
- Concerns regarding lack of preference of enterprises to incur large-scale expenditure on transformation of content for microlearning methods; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- This method is generally not preferred or compatible for complex training modules or for modules that require long-term training duration hampers the market growth
- It’s not ideal for long-term goals of enhancing the performance of enterprise as it is a collection of different modules and training sets which only train workers on a single brief topic; this factor also acts as a restraint to the market growth
Segmentation: Global Microlearning Market
By Component
- Solution
- Services
- Consulting & Implementation
- Support & Maintenance
By Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Deployment Type
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Industry
- Retail
- Manufacturing & Logistics
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecom & IT
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2018, AlertDriving announced the launch of a micro-learning platform inclusive of various personal driver learning modules. The modules are available in three different categories in relation to the duration of the training. Along with this, AlertDriving has also expanded their library to include 4,300 more lessons and their platform have been revitalized to include 52 more languages
- In June 2018, IBM Corporation announced the introduction of IBM Micro Learning collection to their consumers of IBM Cloud. These collection are aimed at enhancing the understanding and accessibility of users to a wide range of live learning experiences which can be used for practicing and development of specific skills
Competitive Analysis
Global microlearning market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microlearning market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-microlearning-market&somesh
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microlearning market are Saba Software; Mindtree.com; Axonify Inc.; IBM Corporation; Bigtincan; SwissVBS; iSpring Solutions Inc.; Epignosis; Cornerstone; Qstream, Inc.; count5, LLC; pryor.com; mLevel; Gnowbe; Neovation Corporation; Multiversity; Trivantis; Aptara Inc.; AlertDriving among others.
Major Highlights of Microlearning market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Microlearning market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Microlearning market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Microlearning market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microlearning-market&somesh
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475