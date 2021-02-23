Maritime Safety Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020-2027
Global Maritime Safety Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 35.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can due to increasing trade and freight transport activities by sea. .
Maritime safety is referred to be the mission of United States coast guard. Coast guard investigates maritime incidents, merchant vessels, offshore drilling units and maritime facilities. Apart from these coast guards are also responsible for licensing mariners, documenting U.S. flagged vessels, and implementing a variety of safety programs. Maritime safety awareness, and regulatory compliances and standards may act as the major driver in the growth of marine safety. On the other hand, absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions may hamper the market.
Market Drivers:
- Maritime safety awareness
- Regulatory compliances and standards
- Rising trade and freight transport activities by sea
Market Restraints:
- Ungoverned marine regions
- Absence of uniform standards of technologies and solutions
- Transnational organized crime (TOC)
Segmentation: Global Maritime Safety Market
By technologies and systems
- Screening and scanning
- Access control
-
-
- Biometrics
- Identification Card
-
- Detectors
-
-
- RFID tags
- CARNE/HAZMAT detection
- Laser Range Finder
-
- Geographic information system
- Surveillance and tracking
-
-
- Underwater Surveillance
- Video Surveillance
- Automatic Identification System
- Long-Range Identification And Tracking (LRIT)
- Radar
- Optronics
- Thermal Imaging
-
- Weather monitoring
- SCADA
- Communication
-
-
- Satellite-Based
- Radio-Based
-
- Others
-
-
- Long Range Acoustic Device
- E-Navigation
- Charts
- Network Security
- Cyber Security
- Intruder Alarms
-
By services:
- Training, risk assessment and investigation
- Maintenance and support
- Consulting
- Others
By others segment :
- Loss Prevention
- Security Management
- Counter Piracy
- Kidnap
- Response Consultancy
By categories:
- Port And Critical Infrastructure Security
- Vessel Security
- Coastal Surveillance
By Geography:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, the EU’s Frontex border and coastguard agency and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) had been contracted a number of military-grade UAVs to carry out surveillance programmes in waters around Europe. Texas Instruments Incorporated announced the launch of low cost high quality DLP technology chipset. This will enhance the Maritime Safety as it will monitor oil spills.
- In April 2019, NIMASA, PFSO exposed the falseness report on port security. This report explained that the U.S. Coast Guard is working with province rules. This report will become a driving factor in the industry because it will lead new playerS in.
Competitive Analysis
Global maritime safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of maritime safety market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maritime safety market are BAE Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Anschütz, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A., GRUPO EULEN, ABS Group, Consilium AB Publ., Vane Brothers, SOLAS MARINE SERVICES GROUP, Safety Management Systems, Siam Global Marine Safety Co., Ltd., and others
