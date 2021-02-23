Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast 2020 to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 44.53% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the advancement in data science and artificial intelligence and an increasing need to understand the desires and needs of the customers.

Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) refers to an array of services that cloud providers are offering like data visualization, API’s, face recognition, predictive analysis, deep learning, and natural language processing and risk analytics. Its user interface is easy through which a customer can get caught easily without any installation required. It uses various algorithms to find the data patterns and then new models are made to make predictions using the new gathered data.

Market Drivers:

Surge in the adoption rate of cloud based technology globally, is driving the growth of the market

Strong desire among the companies to understand the behavioral pattern and needs and desires of their customers, which is boosting the market growth

Advancement in technology like artificial intelligence and data sciences, is driving the growth of the market

Increase in demand for machine learning in various end user industries, is driving the growth of the market

Advent of IoT and automation in the market, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Various issues related to compliances and guidelines, is hindering the growth of the market

Shortage of skilled technology experts who can deploy machine learning, is restricting the growth of the market

Issues related to data privacy, is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market

By Technology

Software Tools Data Storage and Archiving Modeler and Processing Multiplayer Perceptron K-Nearest Neighbors Decision Tree Support Vector Regressions Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface Model Validator Decision Report Report Storage

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Marketing and Advertising

Fraud Detections and Risk Analytics

Predictive Maintenance

Augmented Reality

Network Analytics and Automate Traffic Management

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End User

Education

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Automotive and Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Defense

E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Telecom

Government

Aerospace

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Amazon Web Services Inc., has introduced Predictive Maintenance using the machine learning solution that automates the detection of potential equipment failure and will prove the recommendations to take an action for it.

In April 2019, Microsoft had created a platform which will integrate machine teaching which will assist deep reinforcement learning algorithms for confronting the real world problems. The scientists and product developers at Microsoft have originated a new approach known as machine teaching. This depends on the expertise and knowledge of the people to chunk out a problem in to simpler set of tasks and enabling the machine learning models and various clues for finding the solution.

Competitive Analysis

Global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market are Microsoft, IBM CORPORATION, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc.., BigML, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, Yottamine Analytics, LLC, SAS Institute Inc., PurePredictive, Inc, H20.ai., Tamr, PREDICTRON Labs, LogDNA, DeepMind Technologies Limited, Figure Eight Inc., Amplero, Inc., Darktrace, Iflowsoft Solution Inc., among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

