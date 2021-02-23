Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast 2020 to 2027
The Latest Research Report of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – Data Bridge Market Research
The research and analysis conducted in Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 44.53% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to the advancement in data science and artificial intelligence and an increasing need to understand the desires and needs of the customers.
Machine learning as a service (MLaaS) refers to an array of services that cloud providers are offering like data visualization, API’s, face recognition, predictive analysis, deep learning, and natural language processing and risk analytics. Its user interface is easy through which a customer can get caught easily without any installation required. It uses various algorithms to find the data patterns and then new models are made to make predictions using the new gathered data.
Market Drivers:
- Surge in the adoption rate of cloud based technology globally, is driving the growth of the market
- Strong desire among the companies to understand the behavioral pattern and needs and desires of their customers, which is boosting the market growth
- Advancement in technology like artificial intelligence and data sciences, is driving the growth of the market
- Increase in demand for machine learning in various end user industries, is driving the growth of the market
- Advent of IoT and automation in the market, is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Various issues related to compliances and guidelines, is hindering the growth of the market
- Shortage of skilled technology experts who can deploy machine learning, is restricting the growth of the market
- Issues related to data privacy, is restricting the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) Market
By Technology
- Software Tools
- Data Storage and Archiving
- Modeler and Processing
- Multiplayer Perceptron
- K-Nearest Neighbors
- Decision Tree
- Support Vector Regressions
- Cloud and Web-Based Application Programming Interface
- Model Validator
- Decision Report
- Report Storage
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Application
- Marketing and Advertising
- Fraud Detections and Risk Analytics
- Predictive Maintenance
- Augmented Reality
- Network Analytics and Automate Traffic Management
- Others
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End User
- Education
- Banking and Financial Services
- Insurance
- Automotive and Transportation
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Defense
- E-Commerce
- Media and Entertainment
- Telecom
- Government
- Aerospace
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, Amazon Web Services Inc., has introduced Predictive Maintenance using the machine learning solution that automates the detection of potential equipment failure and will prove the recommendations to take an action for it.
- In April 2019, Microsoft had created a platform which will integrate machine teaching which will assist deep reinforcement learning algorithms for confronting the real world problems. The scientists and product developers at Microsoft have originated a new approach known as machine teaching. This depends on the expertise and knowledge of the people to chunk out a problem in to simpler set of tasks and enabling the machine learning models and various clues for finding the solution.
Competitive Analysis
Global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global machine learning as a service (MLaaS) market are Microsoft, IBM CORPORATION, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc.., BigML, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Intellectual Property, Yottamine Analytics, LLC, SAS Institute Inc., PurePredictive, Inc, H20.ai., Tamr, PREDICTRON Labs, LogDNA, DeepMind Technologies Limited, Figure Eight Inc., Amplero, Inc., Darktrace, Iflowsoft Solution Inc., among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
