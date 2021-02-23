Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Future Prospects 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.51% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for safe connectivity for IoT applications and increasing demand for smart inventory management are the factor for the market growth.

LTM- W is a technology which is specially designed for internet of things devices so they can connect directly to the 4G network without any batteries or gateway. Long term evolution internets of things consist of two technologies LTW-M and NB- IoT. They can be used wide number of mobile IoT applications such as wearables, asset tracking, wearables among others. They are widely used in industries such as healthcare, logistics, energy and utilities.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of connected devices will drive the market growth

Growing demand for defined network qualities drives the growth of this market

Rising need for long range connectivity among IoT devices will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Easy deployment in the present cellular network infrastructure is another factor surging the growth of the market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Operational failure due to network infrastructure upgrades will hamper the market growth

They don’t have ability to provide protection against new forms of attacks will also restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market

By Technology

LTW- M

NB- IoT

By Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Industry

Manufacturing Asset Tracking and Management Predictive Maintenance Inventory Management Emergency and Incident Management Others

Energy and Utilities Oil and Gas Management Electricity Grid Management Water and Wastewater Management

Transportation and Logistics Remote Monitoring Security and Surveillance Smart Parking Supply Chain Management

Healthcare

Agriculture

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Arm Limited announced the acquisition of Next-G Communications, Inc and Mistbase. With this acquisition the company is planning to combine its chip security technologies with specialist NB-IoT. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and provide better solutions to their customers

In January 2016, Sony Corporation announced the acquisition of Altair Semiconductor. Through Altair’s acquisition, Sony intends not only to expand Altair’s existing business, but also to advance research into and develop new sensing technologies. The company is planning to combine their sensing technologies with Altair’s high-performance, low power consumption and cost-competitive modem chip technology so they can develop cellular-connected, sensing component devices.

Competitive Analysis

Global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global long-term evolution (LTE) internet of things (IoT) market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Vodafone Group; Telstra; Sierra Wireless; PureSoftware; SEQUANS.; Orange Business Services; T-MOBILE USA, INC.; TELUS; MediaTek Inc; Athonet srl; NetNumber Inc.; Telensa; Actility S.A.; LINK LABS; Telia Company; Accent Advanced Systems, SLU; MediaTek Inc.; Halberd Bastion Pty Ltd; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; u-blox; among other.

Major Highlights of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market.

