Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2020 and Forecast To 2027

Global Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.76% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to higher adoption rate of RTLS solutions in the various industrial verticals like healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive.

Location-based services (LBS) refer to a service which takes into the account the geographical location of the user to provide information. It is widely used in the local news, directions, point of interest, asset tracking, etc. Real Time Location System (RTLS) refers to the use of electronic system to locate people or things. It is widely used in tracking fleets of vehicles, complex navigation services, asset tracking as well as personal tracking.

Market Drivers:

The surge in the use of latest technologies like spatial data and Bi solutions is driving the growth of the market

The increase in the use of location based mobile advertising is boosting the market growth

The increasing use of social media marketing is driving the market growth

The increasing use of the services in various industrial verticals is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

The high cost associated with LBS and RTLS is restricting the growth of the market

The legal and privacy concerns with the use of the technology is restricting the market growth

Lack of awareness and skilled expertise is hindering the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market

By Technology

Satellite

Microwave and Infrared Remote Sensing

OTDOA and E-OTD

RFID and NFC

Context-Aware Technology

Wi-Fi/WLAN

UWB

BT/BLE

Beacons

A-GPS

Others

By Hardware

Sensors and Readers

Tags and Transponders

By Component

Software

Services

Hardware

By Software

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Location and Predictive Analytics

Reporting and Visualization

Database Management and Spatial ETL

Risk Analytics and Threat Prevention

By Service

Deployment and Integration

Application Support and Maintenance

Consulting and Advisory Services

By Location Type

Outdoor

Indoor

By End User

Government

Defense

Public Sector

Retail

E-Commerce

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Automotive

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Kontakt.io and Quuppa announced their partnership for building a world class cutting edge locations solutions which will improve the accuracy and accessibility to the high quality portfolio of tags for RTLS

In May 2018, Living Map raised funding of 1.2 million euro from Committed Capital, Mercia Fund Managers and their existing shareholders. This fund would be used to expand the technology of the company’s existent products and to meet the rising demand for the map technologies service across various verticals in the industries.

Competitive Analysis

Global Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market are Cisco, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, TomTom International BV, Oracle, Apple Inc., Esri, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Ubisense Ltd. , CenTrak, Pitney Bowes Inc., Ekahau, Galigeo. Galigeo, HERE, Teldio Corporation, Navigine, Living Map, Airista Flow, Inc., GeoMoby, Quuppa Oy, among others.

Major Highlights of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market.

