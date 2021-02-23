Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2020 and Forecast To 2027
Global Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.76% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to higher adoption rate of RTLS solutions in the various industrial verticals like healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive.
Location-based services (LBS) refer to a service which takes into the account the geographical location of the user to provide information. It is widely used in the local news, directions, point of interest, asset tracking, etc. Real Time Location System (RTLS) refers to the use of electronic system to locate people or things. It is widely used in tracking fleets of vehicles, complex navigation services, asset tracking as well as personal tracking.
Market Drivers:
- The surge in the use of latest technologies like spatial data and Bi solutions is driving the growth of the market
- The increase in the use of location based mobile advertising is boosting the market growth
- The increasing use of social media marketing is driving the market growth
- The increasing use of the services in various industrial verticals is driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- The high cost associated with LBS and RTLS is restricting the growth of the market
- The legal and privacy concerns with the use of the technology is restricting the market growth
- Lack of awareness and skilled expertise is hindering the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market
By Technology
- Satellite
- Microwave and Infrared Remote Sensing
- OTDOA and E-OTD
- RFID and NFC
- Context-Aware Technology
- Wi-Fi/WLAN
- UWB
- BT/BLE
- Beacons
- A-GPS
- Others
By Hardware
- Sensors and Readers
- Tags and Transponders
By Component
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
By Software
- Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding
- Location and Predictive Analytics
- Reporting and Visualization
- Database Management and Spatial ETL
- Risk Analytics and Threat Prevention
By Service
- Deployment and Integration
- Application Support and Maintenance
- Consulting and Advisory Services
By Location Type
- Outdoor
- Indoor
By End User
- Government
- Defense
- Public Sector
- Retail
- E-Commerce
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Automotive
- Transportation and Logistics
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Media and Entertainment
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, Kontakt.io and Quuppa announced their partnership for building a world class cutting edge locations solutions which will improve the accuracy and accessibility to the high quality portfolio of tags for RTLS
- In May 2018, Living Map raised funding of 1.2 million euro from Committed Capital, Mercia Fund Managers and their existing shareholders. This fund would be used to expand the technology of the company’s existent products and to meet the rising demand for the map technologies service across various verticals in the industries.
Competitive Analysis
Global Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market are Cisco, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, TomTom International BV, Oracle, Apple Inc., Esri, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., Ubisense Ltd. , CenTrak, Pitney Bowes Inc., Ekahau, Galigeo. Galigeo, HERE, Teldio Corporation, Navigine, Living Map, Airista Flow, Inc., GeoMoby, Quuppa Oy, among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
