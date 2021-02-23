Itraconazole Drug Market is Driven by Rise in Prevalence of Onychomycosis

Itraconazole Drug Market: Introduction

Itraconazole is an antifungal drug that is used in adults to treat infections caused by fungus. This includes infections in different parts of the body including the lungs, mouth or throat, toenails or fingernails, which often results in itching, cracking, and redness in the area and in very rare cases, the skin may blister.

The drug comes in three forms: capsule, ointment, and powder. The drug is taken mostly in the form of capsule. The capsule exhibits best results when consumed with acidic drinks (For instance, cola and acidic fruit juices) or foods (especially high-fat foods) that improve the absorption of itraconazole from the GI tract.

Itraconazole is a type of antifungal drug that functions the same as other azole drugs. It interferes with an enzyme that’s important for creation of the fungal cell membrane, which makes the cell membrane unstable and thus leads to its death. Fungal infections can happen to anyone; however, they’re more common in people with weakened immune systems such as people who are hospitalized, having HIV or AIDS, under going through cancer treatment, taking medication immune suppressants. Transplant recipients are mostly prescribed an antifungal drug, which includes usage of Itraconazole.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities of Global Itraconazole Drug Market

Surge in the cases of serious fungal infections has been witnessed globally. According to NCBI (National Centre for Biotechnology Information) of the U.S., approximately 300 million life-threatening fungal infections occur annually, resulting in more than 1.5 million deaths annually. Ongoing development of drugs by market players is expected to drive the global ltraconazole drugs market. Rise in the prevalence of fungal infections and awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections has boosted the demand for Itraconazole drug.

Counterfeit of drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs among people are likely to hamper the Itraconazole drug market. Furthermore, side-effects due to careless dosage of drug, resulting in issues such as nausea vomiting diarrhoea, constipation, and bloating, has created a fear among users, which has also restrained the market.

People living with diseases that weaken the immune system of the human body, such as HIV AIDS, undergoing cancer treatment etc., have a higher risk of antifungal infection. Moreover, continuous usage of azole antifungal agents in large-scale farming is believed to cause numerous community acquired fungal infections. These rising numbers are estimated to offer opportunity to cater a vast population in the near future.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Itraconazole drug Market

North America is projected to account for a major share of the global itraconzole drug market due to the prevalence of onychomycosis in the U.S. population as a whole is 13%, and it is more prevalent in the geriatric population (60%). Onychomycosis is a highly common fungal infection and accounts for half of all nail disorders. For the treatment of onychomycosis, iltraconazole drug has been clinically approved since the mid-1990s in the U.S. The approved dosage for treatment is once a daily (QD) 200mg for 12 weeks.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global market, due to the presence of high-density population countries such as India and China where the usage of antifungal drug is on a rise due to the awareness related to antifungal infection

Key Players Operating in Global Itraconazole Drug Market

The global itraconazole drug tumour treatment market is highly fragmented, with the presence of various key players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions. Major players operating in the global itraconazole drug tumour market are:

Mylan N.V.

Zydus Cadila.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Par Pharmaceutical

Accord Healthcare

Strides Pharma Science Limited

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

Alkem Laboratories Limited.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Annora Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mayne Pharma

Albemarle Corporation,

Nosch Labs Private Limited

