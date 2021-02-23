IT Operations Analytics Market Five Forces Strategy Analysis and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in IT Operations Analytics Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and IT Operations Analytics industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, IT Operations Analytics Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global IT operations analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid generation of significant amount of data by leading multinational companies across the globe owing to the incorporation of automation processes at several stages will be a key impetus for the market growth.

IT operations analytics represents an analysis technique for salvaging, evaluating and account respective data for several IT operations. Its process comprises of the gathering of information from various sources coupled with the identification of technical glitches well in advance with respect to their incidence. Major IT tools & methods used in the analytics enables significant data collection from miscellaneous sources. Moreover, certain key insights and valuable information are extracted from the respective data sets such as performance metrics, log files, trouble tickets and events.

Market Drivers:

Increasing incorporation of cloud computing networks is enhancing the market growth

Increasing digitization is a factor for the market growth

Rapid advancements in the field of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the market growth

Increased amount of IT operation and its optimization is enabling the market to grow

Market Restraint:

Frequent changes in IT operation are restraining the market

Segmentation: Global IT Operations Analytics Market

By Application

Real-Time Log Analytics

Application Performance Management

Infrastructure Management

Network and Security Management

Others

By Technology/Tool

Visual Analytics

Machine-Based Learning

Predictive Analytics

User Behavior Analytics

Root-Cause Analytics

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

Organization Size Large enterprises SMEs

Vertical BFSI Healthcare & Life Sciences Retail & Consumer Goods Manufacturing Travel & Hospitality IT & Telecommunication Media & Entertainment Government



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, IBM announced the acquisition of Red Hat for USD 190 per share in cash representing a total value of approximately USD 34 billion which includes all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat. The acquisition will enable several companies to securely transfer all their business applications to the cloud and will further strengthen IBM’s high value business model making it the leading hybrid cloud provider

In October 2018, Oracle acquired Data Fox which is among the leading developer of predictive intelligence as a service provider to multiple companies across the globe. It uses AI to analyse the larger business predictions. The acquisition will significantly enhance the Oracle Cloud Applications with an extensive set of data of AI derived company data level and signals. This in return, will enable the consumers to achieve much better business decisions and outcomes

Competitive Analysis

Global IT operations analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of conversational computing platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IT operations analytics market are IBM Corporation, Splunk Inc., SAP SE, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Sumo Logic, Nexthink, VMware Inc., Prelert Inc., AppDynamics, ExtraHop Networks, BAY DYNAMICS, Microsoft, Evolven Software, TeamQuest Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Zenoss Inc., Apptio Inc., BMC Software Inc., and others

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IT Operations Analytics market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IT Operations Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IT Operations Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IT Operations Analytics market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

