Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market. It comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global intravenous immunoglobulin market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides insights into the key trends of the intravenous immunoglobulin market such as shift from intravenous to subcutaneous infusion of immunoglobulin. The key indicators influencing the global intravenous immunoglobulin market taken into consideration include prevalence of immunological disorders, global blood and plasma yield, and geriatric population. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market. The report also highlights key events of the global intravenous immunoglobulin industry. A value chain analysis along with list of major players, hospitals, and distributors is also included in the report.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market related factors such as increase in preference for product innovation and rise in the number of acute and chronic patients in various regions and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Intravenous immunoglobulin Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. A thorough market share analysis of major companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market is provided in the report. The report also includes a competition matrix that provides insights into recent developments and activities undertaken by the major players. Key companies profiled in the report include Shire plc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

