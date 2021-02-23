Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market 2020 – Overview of Vital Industry Drivers| Top Players- Thales Group; Siemens; Garmin Ltd.; Cubic Corporation; EFKON; TomTom Telematics BV

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market document assimilates reliable and updated information, quantitative and qualitative assessments of industry analysts, industry experts, and key competitors across the industry value chain. Following major factors are covered in the report that includes Market Overview, Economic Impact on the Industry, Market Competition by Manufacturers, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region, Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type, Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders, Market Effect Factors Analysis, and Global Market Forecast. A large scale Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Industry report is truly a backbone for every business.

Market Insights

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 63.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better management of accidents, emergency services, allocation of limited resources as well as better logistics requirement in aviation and maritime applications.

Get a Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Info-graphics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market

Major Market Players Covered in The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market are Thales Group; Siemens; Garmin Ltd.; Cubic Corporation; EFKON; TomTom Telematics BV; FLIR Systems, Inc.; GeoToll; ElectricFeel AG; DENSO CORPORATION; DoubleMap; Bestmile SA; nuTonomy; Iteris, Inc.; Ricardo; TransCore; Lanner Electronics Incorporated; Savari, Inc.; Agero, Inc.; Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.; Sensys Networks, Inc.; Atkins; Conduent, Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Clever Devices Ltd; ETA Transit; GMV; Moxa Inc.; PTV AG; RHYTHM ENGINEERING; Telegroup; Transmax Pty Ltd.; Trapeze Software ULC; Neology, Inc.; 3M; International Road Dynamics Inc.; KLD Engineering, P.C.; Peek Traffic Corporation; Traffic Tech (Gulf) W.L.L. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

• In May 2019, Sensys Networks, Inc. announced that they had agreed to merge their business operations with that of TagMaster. The combined operations of the company capable of providing components, sensors, technologies and integration systems for managing traffic, parking services as well as tolling management for rail and roadways. The combined organization would focus on establishing themselves as the leader of “Intelligent Transportation Systems” along with enhancing their application area into smart city solutions.

• In November 2018, Bestmile SA and INIT announced that they had agreed to a partnership for the integration of autonomous/driverless vehicles for public transport. The combined capabilities will focus on developing integrated autonomous services for urban cities all over the world.

To Know More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market

Key Benefits for Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market:

• In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market trends and dynamics.

• Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

• Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

• A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Market Scope and Segments

By System

• Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

• Advanced Traveller Information System (ATIS)

• Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)-Enabled Transportation Pricing System

• Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS)

• Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

• Cooperative Systems

• Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

• Commercial Vehicle Operation

By Application

• Roadways

• Public

• Private

• Traffic Monitoring

• Traffic Signal Controls

• Enforcement Camera Management

• Automotive Telematics

• Railways

• Aviation

• Maritime

Based on regions, the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Chapter 4: Presenting Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.