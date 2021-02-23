India BOPP Films Market 2021 Elite Players – Cosmo Films, Chiripal Poly Films, Jindal Poly Film

The Market Research on the “India BOPP Films Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The BOPP Films market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for BOPP Films investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Indian BOPP films market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The prominent players in the India BOPP Films Market :

Polyplex Corporation, Uflex Corporation, Cosmo Films, Chiripal Poly Films, Jindal Poly Film, SRF Limited, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– October 2019 – Nahar Polyfilms announced the expansion plan of the BOPP film plant with a capacity of 30 M.T with an investment of over INR 264 crores, which reportedly will be funded through internal accruals and Term Loan from banks. With this expansion, the total capacity of this facility will reach 60,000 M.T.

– October 2019 – UFlex Limited launched a cutting-edge packaging solution called Asepto Eye for the beverages segment. This is a ripple concave lens and single-lens technology that gives 3D effects on the aseptic packs.

Key Market Trends: –

Growing Demand for Packaged Food to Drive the Market Growth

– The packaged food or ready to eat food is one of the fastest-growing segments, especially in urban centers. The fast-paced life in urban cities and the steep rise in income and the standard of living is leading to the increasing use of packaged food.

– According to the IBEF, the Indian food and grocery market is the worlds sixth-largest, with retail contributing 70% of the sales. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the countrys total food market, one of the largest industries in India, and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export, and expected growth. Also, according to the data provided by the Department of Industrial Policies and Promotion (DIPP), the food processing sector in India received around USD 7.54 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April 2000-March 2019

– Moreover, companies are investing in the Indian food market. For instance, Cargill Inc., a US-based food company, aims to double its branded consumer business in India by the end of 2020, by doubling its retail reach to about 800,000 outlets and increasing market share to become a national leader in the sunflower oil category, which will help the company be among the top three leading brands in India.

Industrial Application of BOPP to Grow Significantly

– BOPP film is part of the wider polyolefin chemical family, which means it can be laminated with polyethylene film, and still be widely accepted in the recycling waste stream. In many applications, the consumption of BOPP film has benefitted from the sustainability drive at the expense of other polymers. Also, when organoclay and nanocomposite materials are blended with BOPP, their barrier properties are enhanced. PVA (Poly(vinyl alcohol)) and MA (Maleic Anhydride) are the most suitable materials for minimizing the oxygen permeability of the films.

– Due to the high growth rate in the Indian economy, the BOPP market in the country is witnessing a high growth rate because of the surging development of the pharmaceutical, retail, cosmetic industry apart from the food and beverage industry. The e-commerce sector has one of the largest applications of BOPP self-adhesive tapes in the country, as it offers superior mechanical and optical features.

– In India, owing to the low cost of production, the players are expanding their production capacities to meet the increasing demand for BOPP. For instance, Cosmo films has announced to increase its production capacity of BOPP to 0.035 million megatons, which is expected to be commercialized by the end of 2020. Similarly, Jindal Polyfilms will increase its production capacity to 0.044 million megatons.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

