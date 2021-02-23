In Memory Data Grid Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “In Memory Data Grid Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The In Memory Data Grid market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for In Memory Data Grid investments from 2021 till 2026.

The In Memory Data Grid Market attained a value of USD 1.82 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2026 and register a CAGR of over 12.81% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Click Here to Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on In Memory Data Grid Market 2021:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593387/in-memory-data-grid-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=A18

The prominent players in the Global In Memory Data Grid Market :

Hazelcast Inc., GridGain Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Pivotal (VMware Inc.), GigaSpaces Technologies Inc., and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– June 2020 Oracle Corporation released the core of their Coherence in-memory data grid (IMDG) product as free and open-source software. The open-source Coherence release provides a very familiar set of core IMDG features, including, Parallel querying and aggregation, Fault-tolerant automatic sharding, Caching, querying, aggregation, transactions, in-place processing, Persistence, Eventing, messaging, and streaming.

– October 2019 IBM Corporation collaborated with Hazelcast to improve IBM Cloud Pak solutions with an enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform add-on that is purpose-built for applications such as improved customer experience, fraud detection, payment processing, and edge processing or IoT. The Hazelcast in-memory computing platform combines event stream processing with an IMDG.

Key Market Trends: –

Key Market Trends

Growing Need for Real Time Data Processing in BFSI Driving the Industry Growth

– Growing digitalization are compelling financial companies to build a lean, flexible, and efficient approach to cater to their customers. Financial institutions deal with critical information, which, if not properly processed, can have severe financial and ethical implications.

– Hence, financial organizations worldwide are looking for in-memory data grid solutions, which can process data in real-time and improve their business-critical applications.

– A company such as Grid Gain is one of the prominent providers of In-memory data grid. Leading banks depend on GridGain to help them offer an integrated omnichannel banking experience. By using GridGain, organizations have not only added speed and scale to digital channels. They have opened up previously siloed data for seamless sharing across channels and implemented in-process HTAP using real-time streaming analytics, machine, and deep learning to monitor and enhance the end-to-end banking experience proactively.

– Trading systems with high transaction rates are examples of environments best-suited for the in-memory data grid. It enables financial applications with real-time analytics due to faster data access.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The adoption of an in-memory data grid is rising in the region, primarily attributed to the burgeoning demand for faster processing and analytics on big data coupled with the need for simplifying architecture as the number of various data sources increases. Technology enhancements that are optimizing the total cost of ownership are one other factor driving the market growth.?

– The growth of new business insights contributes to expanding the market in the United States, as various data sources increase. Various companies are leveraging big data to enhance marketing, customer experience, identify fraud and waste, and gain other results that can directly strengthen business performance.

– According to the US based Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, fraud accounts for 5-10% of claims costs for American and Canadian insurers. Some insurers expect the total as high as 20% of the claims costs. Across all insurance lines in the North America region, the estimated cost is between USD 80 billion and USD 90 billion.

– The healthcare industry, which embraces the cloud for their Electronic health record (EHR) data and other enterprise applications, is also becoming a great source for data. For instance, according to GNS Healthcare, a US-based Data Analytics Company, the United States healthcare industry generates an estimated 1.2 billion clinical care documents annually. Hence, growth in data across end-user industries is anticipated to create real-time processing, thereby creating opportunities for the market.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593387/in-memory-data-grid-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=A18

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

Customization of the Report: This report will be customized as per your needs for extra data up to 3 companies or 3 countries or nearly 40 analyst hours.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: +1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com