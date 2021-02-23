Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Compact Camera Module Market Forecast to 2027 -Ability opto-Electronics Technology, Ambarella Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, KYOCERA Corporation, LG INNOTEK, LITE-ON Technology Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

The compact camera modules are being increasingly used in numerous vehicles for a range of applications, especially in passenger cars. The compact camera modules that are installed in front, rear, and inside the vehicle, provide safety to passengers and convey enhanced driving experience by the improved rear and front view of the driver. Automotive systems on the basis of compact camera module technology have undergone vast developments, and have observed increase in sales for application in parking surround view.

The major factors driving the growth of the automotive compact camera module market are increase in adoption of compact camera module as a replacement for side and rear view mirrors, rising impact of new car assessment program, and growing demand for safety measures owing to increase in road accidents. Further, the supportive government policies and emerging trend of installing ADAS in passenger cars is anticipated to create opportunities for growth of automotive compact camera module market.

The “Global Automotive Compact Camera Module Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive compact camera module industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive compact camera module market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, pixel size, application, and geography. The global automotive compact camera module market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive compact camera module market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive compact camera module companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Ability opto-Electronics Technology

Ambarella Inc.

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Ficosa Internacional SA

KYOCERA Corporation

LG INNOTEK

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Global Automotive Compact Camera Module Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Vehicle Type (Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Compact Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles); Pixel Size (Less than 720p, 720p-080p, More than 1080p (upto 4K)); Application (Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Blind Spot Detection System (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCW), Pedestrian Protection, Night Vision, Head-up Displays, Others) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Compact Camera Module Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Compact Camera Module market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Compact Camera Module industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Compact Camera Module market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Compact Camera Module market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Compact Camera Module market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

