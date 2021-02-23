High Protein Yogurt Market | Global Industry Report, 2030

High Protein Yogurt Market: Overview

High protein yogurt has hit the yogurt market to meet the various nutritional requirements and sensory characteristics for consumers. Yogurt is general is a repository of probiotics that is immensely useful in gut microbiome. Growing trend of flavored yogurt is a key trend boosting the market. The advent of array of products has expanded the avenue in dairy aisle. Greek yogurt gathered steam as nutritionist-backed picks to get the double the amount of protein than traditional yogurt or macromolecules and micro molecules. A number of yogurt cultures have come to the fore to get the required texture and creaminess and tart flavor. Over the years, the high protein yogurt market has seen an array of varieties in terms of the addition of fresh fruits and other nutritious items such as almonds.

Some of the target consumer segments in the high protein yogurt market are sports person, youngsters, and body builders.

High Protein Yogurt Market: Key Trends

The growing role of yogurt consumption as a part of nutritional intervention in managing protein deficiency is a key trend in the high protein yogurt market. Consumption of high protein yogurt is bolstering the growth of the market. The growing development of live probiotic cultures has expanded the avenue in the high protein yogurt market. The role of yogurt in improving intestinal health is boosting the market. Some of the key types of high protein yogurt are Swiss-style and set-style yogurt.

The growing popularity of plant-based protein has also boosted the prospects in the high protein yogurt market. A key momentum to the demand comes from the growing lactose-intolerant people who are seeking new choices in the high protein yogurt market. The growing number of vegan people who wean on high-protein diets is also boosting the growth of the high protein yogurt market.

High Protein Yogurt Market: Competitive Development Analysis and Key Developments

Companies are coming out with new flavors, sometimes which are exotic as well as contain different nutrient profile in order to attract consumers. They are also keen on incorporating non-dairy milk, such as coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk, and rice milk. A growing number of players are venturing into organically certified high-protein yogurt. Additionally, kosher-certified are also gathering popularity. Rise in demand for low-fat and low-sugar snacks has also opened new revenue streams in the high protein yogurt market. Top players are jostling to come out with such options particularly by offering unsweetened options.

Some of the key players in the high protein yogurt market are Epi Ingredients, Maple Hill Creamery, Traders Port Creamery, GROUPE DANONE, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., FAGE International S.A., and Chobani LLC.

The report on the high protein yogurt market presents a comprehensive insights into the key growth dynamics, various undercurrents that might affect the dynamics in near future, and the emerging competitive dynamics.

High Protein Yogurt Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the key distribution channels that players will be leveraging to reach potential consumers are stores specialty stores, retail, convenience stores, online, and supermarket. These channels are increasingly being becoming prominent in North America and Europe. Europe has emerged as a highly lucrative market. Wide array of options in the high protein yogurt market have fueled the prospects in the Europe high-protein yogurt market.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.