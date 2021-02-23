High-Frequency Trading Market Careful Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Impacting By 2026

High-frequency Trading market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-frequency Trading market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

With all High-Frequency Trading markets set to grow faster in the future, it is paramount to understand the key consumer groups and consumer trends driving these markets in order for products to realize their full potential. Some of the highlights of this report include:

Analysis of consumer trends indicates that three types of snacking behavior exist: Pure Indulgence, Everyday Treating, and Non-Indulgence. Each of these types of behavior requires a clear set of product positioning and messages, targeted at the right consumer groups, in order for total market potential to be realized.

Young Adult Women and Older Men worldwide, and boys under 16 in Non-BRIC markets, are the key consumer groups driving High-Frequency Trading markets worldwide.

Two consumer trends are vital to reaching these consumers: Indulgence, and Personal Space and Time.

The analysis provided is unique in the market as it tracks snacking behavior through to its actual impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique analysis of the market, driven by survey-based data on consumer trends and groups, which is integrated with market data. This allows marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.

Key Features and Benefits

Unique integration of survey and market data provides market sizing consumption by key consumer groups, both by age and by gender, quantifying the value of key consumer groups by country.

Concise case studies identify best practice on how to align marketing practices to effectively target consumer trends, and shows how targeting multiple trends can be a highly effective proposition.

The impact of consumer trends is quantified by market and country to show where hotspots to target exist and exactly which trends are most important to target.

Key Market Issues

The Indulgence consumer trend drives a significantly larger volume share of women’s Snacking markets than men, though Indulgence still drives a very significant part of men’s consumption. Marketers should beware taking stereotypical approaches to targeting women’s indulgent snacking: rather than offering to alleviate guilt, at the moment of consumption women want products than provide Indulgence, Personal Space and Time, and Fun and Enjoyment.

Quality Seeking is the most important trend in the BRIC region. Products targeting expansion in BRIC countries must be able to communicate their high quality at all touch points with the consumer. Snacking products based around quality ingredients, hand craftsmanship, and authenticity will be particularly well placed.

Adults may feel they are increasingly attempting to fit in more activities into the same amount of time in a day, but it’s actually children whose consumption habits are most affected by this trend. What’s convenient for parents is what is convenient for their children. As such, products targeting parents need to communicate how they will make things easier for their children as much as the adults.

Consumers use snacks to create a space where they are free from the constant flow of things to do. This isn’t an escape from time pressures, rather the ability to get away from the burdens consumers face in their day to day lives by taking a moment out for themselves.

Advances in communication and production technology means marketers can produce personalized products at mass market costs. Small snack producers, previously targeting a niche market limited by geographical area, can now reach consumers hundreds of miles away. Though still small, this consumer trend may hit the mainstream in the next five years.

Table of Contents for the report “Latest Trends and Key Consumer Groups in Global High-Frequency Tradings” include:

1 Executive Summary

2 Industry Dynamics

2.1 Definitions

2.1.1 Market coverage definitions

2.1.2 Defining consumer trends

2.2 Key Growth Markets for the Future

2.2.1 Bakery and Cereal Snacks and Yogurt and Dairy Desserts are the key growth markets

2.2.2 A clear division between the BRIC and Non-BRIC regions exists

2.2.3 Key Opportunities in Russian Confectionery and Bakery and Cereal Snacks

3 Consumers’ Snacking Behaviors

3.1 Age is the Most Important Factor Affecting Snacking Behavior

3.1.1 Identifying key consumer groups is the starting point for future growth

3.1.2 Young Adult Women and Older Men drive global Snacking markets

3.1.3 Patterns in consumers’ key motivations must be targeted effectively

3.2 Consumer Trends Result in Three Types of Snacking Behavior Existing

3.2.1 Snacking is either Purely Indulgent, part of Everyday Treating or is Non-Indulgence Driven

3.3 Beware Consumers’ Attitude-Behavior Gaps in Healthy Snacks and Ethical Consumption

3.3.1 Some gaps are opportunities, others are pitfalls

3.3.2 Healthy snacks must first emphasize taste in order to have mass market appeal

3.3.3 Ethics has the potential to disqualify a product in consumers’ eyes

4 Key Snacking Trends

4.1 Non-BRIC Consumers Want to Indulge Themselves, Especially Women

4.1.1 Indulgence drives Non-BRIC markets

4.1.2 Women’s snacking is more Indulgence-driven than men’s

4.1.3 Indulgence includes shared, exciting experiences, but guilt-free options have limited potential

4.2 Quality is Paramount to Snacks and Impulse Food Consumers in the BRIC region

4.2.1 Connoisseurship, Provenance, and Authenticity are key in BRIC

4.2.2 Parents want the best quality snacks for their children

4.2.3 Food scares make Trust an important issue in China

4.3 Families Want Snacks to See Them Through the Day

4.3.1 Parents want convenient snacks for their children

4.4 Consumers Want Snacks to Help Them Create Moments of “Me-Time”

4.4.1 Personal Space and Time, Indulgence, and Fun and Enjoyment provide consumers with “me-time”

4.4.2 Personal Space and Time at work is also a key area to target

4.4.3 Snacks can target the need for “Insperiences”

4.5 Personalization Could Go Mainstream in High-Frequency Tradings

5 Country Profiles

5.1 Key Features of Snacking and Impulses Markets by Country

5.2 Kids and Babies Drive Rapid Growth in Brazil

5.3 Chinese Consumers Seek High Quality Products

5.4 French Older Consumers Look for Indulgent Snacks

5.5 Older Women in Germany Seek Indulgent Snacks

5.6 Growing Demand for Snacks from India’s Young Population

5.7 Older Consumers Drive Functional Italian Markets

5.8 Women Drive Russian High-Frequency Tradings

5.9 Indulgence Key in Slowly Growing Spanish Markets

5.1 Older Consumers Key in UK High-Frequency Tradings

5.11 Indulgence Key in the US Bakery and Cereal Snacks Market

6 Appendix

6.1 Supplementary Data

6.1.1 Supplementary Data for Figure 4: Key Opportunities in Russian Confectionery and Bakery and Cereal Snacks

6.1.2 Supplementary Data for Figure 5: Trend strength is a poor indicator of future growth

6.1.3 Supplementary Data for Figure 16: Few markets in the Non-BRIC region show Guilt-free Snacking potential, and the influence of the Health trend is relatively weak even in those that do

6.2 About This Report

6.3 Survey Methodology

6.4 Definitions

6.4.1 Trends Framework

6.4.2 Age Group Definitions

6.4.3 Country Coverage and Region Definition

6.5 About Canadean

6.6 Disclaimer

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic

