Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market to Witness Sales Slump in Near Term Due to COVID-19; Long-term Outlook Remains Positive

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global heat recovery steam generators market between 2017 and 2027. The study considers 2016 as the base year, with market values estimated for the year 2016, and a forecast developed for the duration of 2017 to 2027. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2017 to 2027. The study covers various perspectives of the heat recovery steam generators market, including market dynamics, associated macroeconomic factors with industry analysis of heavy equipment and power generation, pricing analysis, and competitive landscape, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner.

The global heat recovery steam generators market has been identified to be highly consolidated in nature, with a significant share governed by a few tier-1 OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) across the globe. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global heat recovery steam generators market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2027 in terms of value. Reduction of greenhouse gases and other exhaust gases from power generation plants as well as a means of achieving improved efficiency of operations in boiler and turbine units is said to drive the growth of the global heat recovery steam generators market.

The Future Market Insights report on the heat recovery steam generators market carefully analyses the market on a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as design, output power capacity, configuration, and its areas of application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on the market scenario and updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates, and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the heat recovery steam generators market.

Heat recovery steam generators play a pivotal role in power generation plants by providing the steam influx to aid the functioning of turbines. Also termed as waste heat boilers, heat recovery steam generators help convert water into superheated steam in three different sections – evaporator, economizer, and superheater. A heat recovery steam generator provides the thermodynamic link between gas and steam turbines to achieve optimum performance in a combined – cycle power plant.

The heat recovery steam generators market report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by market background, market dynamics, global installed base statistics, supply chain, pricing analysis, and market analysis on a global and regional level, as well as competition analysis including assessment of leading players, i.e. equipment manufacturers in the overall heat recovery steam generators market. The market analysis has been done by key segments, and figures have been provided separately in terms of value (US$ Mn) and sales volume in units. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the heat recovery steam generators market on the basis of facts, historical developments, projected growth, and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Heat Recovery Steam Generators Market – Segmentation

Design Configuration Output Power Application Region Modular Construction

C-Section Construction

Bundle Construction

Fully Assembled Horizontal Drum Units

Vertical Drum Units

Horizontal-Once Through Units Co-generation (Process Heating)

Combined Cycle

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) 0-60 MW

60-100 MW

100 MW & Above North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

Structure of the heat recovery steam generators market report

The report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global heat recovery steam generators market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage, and an assessment of the installed base and replacement rate of heat recovery steam generators for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints, and trends impacting the growth of the heat recovery steam generators market on a global level. Market opportunities or the potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global heat recovery steam generators market on a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) and volume (New Sales in Units) projections for the heat recovery steam generators market on the basis of the aforementioned segments on a global level. Global market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information on a regional level. Market information, along with key facts and insights, cover unique analysis frameworks, such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share, and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global heat recovery steam generators market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The market analysis sections cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis, and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness, and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree at which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region. All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global heat recovery steam generators market, while the forecast presented in the sections assess the market size in terms of volume sales and value.

Heat Recovery Steam Generators Market – Research Methodology

In order to offer an accurate forecast, FMI started by sizing the current market (2016), which forms the basis of how the global heat recovery steam generators market is expected to develop in the future for the period (2017-2027). Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research, and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the heat recovery steam generators market, and identify the right opportunities available. As previously highlighted, the heat recovery steam generators market is split into a number of sub-segments, particularly by region, where all the sub-segments have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the heat recovery steam generators market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the heat recovery steam generators market, sub-segments, and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market; however, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources and earnings from a sales and delivery perspective in the heat recovery steam generators market. This analysis is provided by individual product segments by design, configuration, application, and output power capacity, as well as opportunity analysis by prominent countries of the designated geographical regions. In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and installation of heat recovery steam generators across the concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed a heat recovery steam generators market attractiveness index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

Competitive scenario of the heat recovery steam generators market

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the heat recovery steam generators market is included to provide report audiences with a summarized view in the form of a dashboard, which has been categorized on the basis of providers’ lifetime installed base, their presence in the heat recovery steam generators market, scale of product innovation, and key differentiating factors and strategies. The report also identifies the nature of the heat recovery steam generators market by identifying the competitors present in the market on the basis of their business operation levels, i.e. by tier-1 heat recovery steam generator manufacturers and others. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the heat recovery steam generators market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and reputation in the heat recovery steam generators marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the heat recovery steam generators market. Key competitors covered in the report include SIEMENS AG, General Electric, CMI Group, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Hamon Deltak, Inc., Cannon SpA, Cleaver Brooks, John Wood Group PLC, and Thermax Global. The report concludes by highlighting the research methodology employed in deriving the estimated market figures with related approach, and the type of data sources referred.

