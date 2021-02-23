Healthcare Insurance Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

One of the major factors responsible for the surge in the demand for healthcare insurance is the soaring geriatric population level across the world. As per a report published by the United Nations in 2017, called the World Population Prospects, the geriatric population is predicted to increase at a faster rate than the younger population across the world. The report also stated that there were 962 million people in the world, aged 60 years and above in 2017, and this number is predicted to rise to 1.4 billion and 2.1 billion by 2030 and 2050, respectively.

The other major factor propelling the need for healthcare insurances is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases are amongst the leading causes of death throughout the world. Moreover, chronic diseases are expected to account for 43.0% of the total diseases in the world, by 2020. In addition to this, the rising healthcare costs in several countries are making a large number of people invest in various health insurance plans.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to observe the fastest growth in the healthcare insurance market in the years to come. The main factors responsible for the rapid growth in the adoption of health insurances in the APAC region are the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness amongst the people about health insurance, booming healthcare industry, and the flourishing medical tourism industry in the region. In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases and number of elderly are also rising here, thereby propelling the purchase of insurance premiums.

